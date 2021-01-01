Latest in Gear

Image credit: Victor Chavez via Getty Images

A quarter of Spotify users now listen to podcasts

Spotify's user base has also grown to 345 million.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Estibaliz Badiola attends the 2020 Spotify Awards at the Auditorio Nacional on March 05, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Spotify)
Victor Chavez via Getty Images

A quarter of Spotify users now listen to podcasts on the streaming service, the company announced today. As part of its fourth-quarter earnings announcement, it said that its total user count had hit 345 million, of which 155 million are paying customers. In addition, it saw advertising revenue increase, which it attributes to the growth of podcasts as a key plank of Spotify’s strategy. The company said today that it saw a 100 percent year-over-year increase in revenue coming from its podcast studio.

The company posted quarterly revenues of €2,168 million, an increase of 24 percent year-over-year, limited by the depreciation of the US dollar. That boiled down to a quarterly loss of $83 million, down from the $93 million loss it posted this time last year. COVID-19 has remained an issue for the company, since a number of businesses reduced their advertising spend to conserve cash during the current crisis. Spotify says that, despite this, interest has rebounded in the last quarter of the year.

Spotify said that despite another loss-making quarter, it would focus on growing its user base instead of looking for profits. It says that The Joe Rogan Experience, which became a Spotify exclusive late last year, is now the number one podcast in 17 territories. Rogan made headlines for inviting Alex Jones -- who has been removed from a number of platforms for violating abuse rules -- onto his show. This also sparked a backlash from artists asking why Rogan received $100 million when they aren’t being compensated fairly.

The company posted a conservative outlook for 2021, saying that COVID-19 may have accelerated signups, with growth due to slow through this year. It says it expects to reach up to 427 million total subscribers by the end of this financial year, and plans to lose anything up to €300 million ($360 million) in order to do so, although it expects to raise subscription prices in a number of markets.

In this article: Spotify, Business, Financials, 4Q 2020, Q4, 2020, Music, Streaming, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters | Engadget

'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters | Engadget

View
Sony has already sold more than 4.5 million PS5s

Sony has already sold more than 4.5 million PS5s

View
The Morning After: Jeff Bezos plans to step down as CEO of Amazon

The Morning After: Jeff Bezos plans to step down as CEO of Amazon

View
Google Meet's 'green room' previews your audio and video quality

Google Meet's 'green room' previews your audio and video quality

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr