For obvious reasons, remote collaboration is now more popular than ever. Spotify is taking note. Today, it’s rolling out a few changes to make its Collaborative Playlist feature even easier to use.

You’ll now see an “Add User” button in the playlist header, so you can quickly add contributors. The header will also show user avatars, so you can see who else is contributing. In front of each track or podcast episode, you’ll see an avatar for whoever added it to the playlist.