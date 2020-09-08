YouTube Music makes collaborative playlists available to everyone

Google has been working to give YouTube Music a more robust set of features now that it’s only a few months away from shutting down the Play Music app. Back in March, 9to5Google spotted collaborative playlists in a YouTube Music APK. Now, the feature has started rolling out to all users on Android and iOS.

If you want to share a playlist with friend, all you need to do is tap the more menu beside a playlist on YT Music and tap Edit. You’ll find the “Collaborate” button right next to the Privacy drop down menu — the app will then give you a link you can share with the friends you want to work with. Other music streaming applications like Spotify have long had collaborative playlists, but it’s sure a nice feature to have if you plan on using YouTube Music extensively.