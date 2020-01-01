Spotify experiments with shareable podcast quotes for social media

The Michelle Obama Podcast’s first episode is now live on Spotify, and it has debuted alongside an experimental feature that makes it much easier to share tidbits from the show on social media. Spotify has started testing a quote-sharing feature for mobile, giving you an easy way to start discussions about ideas or sentiments that resonate with you with friends or followers.

When you hit play on The Michelle Obama Podcast on a mobile device, the show’s page will display a carousel of available quotes — no need to type them up yourself anymore. All you need to do is tap on any of the cards to expand its sharing options. At the moment, those options include Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and WhatsApp. Since it’s just an experimental feature, though, it might only roll out to select users. In addition, it’s unclear if the quote-sharing feature will be available for other podcasts during the testing period.