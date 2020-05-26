Spotify drops the 10,000-song cap on libraries

At long last, Spotify is dropping the 10,000-song limit on My Library, so you’ll be able to save as many tracks and albums as you like for easier access to them. You won’t need to remove any tunes to make space for new ones anymore.

It’s a welcome quality-of-life update, which has been a common request from many users for years. For instance, it’ll be a boon for folks who save a ton of tracks from playlists and those who pre-save upcoming albums from their favorite artists. The change is rolling out now, so don’t worry too much if you still see the “all filled up” notification when you try to add something else. The update will reach your account soon.