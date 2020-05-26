Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Spotify drops the 10,000-song cap on libraries

But the limit still applies to playlists and downloads for offline listening.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
A phone displaying the Spotify app resting on a pair of headphones.
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

At long last, Spotify is dropping the 10,000-song limit on My Library, so you’ll be able to save as many tracks and albums as you like for easier access to them. You won’t need to remove any tunes to make space for new ones anymore.

It’s a welcome quality-of-life update, which has been a common request from many users for years. For instance, it’ll be a boon for folks who save a ton of tracks from playlists and those who pre-save upcoming albums from their favorite artists. The change is rolling out now, so don’t worry too much if you still see the “all filled up” notification when you try to add something else. The update will reach your account soon.

However, your Spotify experience still won’t be truly unfettered. Playlists remain capped at 10,000 tracks each, and Premium members can download up to that many tracks on five different devices for offline listening. That might leave you in a slightly annoying position of not being able to download your entire library onto your phone.

