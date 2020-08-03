Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Best Possible Screen Grab CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc

What's on TV this week: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

This week PC gamers can play 'Horizon Zero Dawn.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
21m ago
"Temporal Edict" -- Pictured (L-R) Nol Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Photo Cr: Best Possible Screen Grab CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Best Possible Screen Grab CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc

Sports are back in action and even baseball hasn’t given up its season yet, but this week we’ll also see a new Star Trek series. CBS All Access is ready to releaseStar Trek: Lower Decks, an offbeat animated series that focuses on some of the least important members of Starfleet.

For movie fans, Inception and The Town are available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook versions, and PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is making its debut on the PC, where it will be available via Steam or the Epic Games Store. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Inception (4K)

  • The Town (4K)

  • His Dark Materials (S1)

  • Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (S2)

  • Tommy Boy

  • Ride with Norman Reedus (S1)

  • Better Off Dead

  • Eureka (Complete Series)

  • The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum (Criterion)

  • Horizon Zero Dawn (PC)

  • HardCube (Xbox One)

  • RogueCube (Switch, Xbox One)

  • Fast & Furious Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Skully (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Clan N (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Bandish Bandits (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mystery Lab (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • The Swamp, HBO, 9 PM

  • Tell Me A Story, CW, 9 PM

  • John Lewis: Celebrate a Hero, CBS, 10 PM

  • How to Rob a Bank, Vice, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Anelka: Misunderstood, Netflix, 3 AM

  • World's Most Wanted (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Catfish (summer premiere), MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • United We Fall, ABC, 8 PM

  • Big Brother (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • The Coroner (series premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • The Weight of Gold, HBO, 9 PM

  • No Limit Chronicles, BET, 9 PM

  • True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories, MTV, 9 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM

Thursday

  • The Seven Deadly Sins (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hitmen (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (series premiere), 3 AM

  • The Rain (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Doom Patrol (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Carl Weber's The Family Business (season finale), BET+, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • An American Pickle, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Esme & Roy: Part 2, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cannonball, USA, 8 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Killer Camp, CW, 8 PM

  • Don't, ABC, 9 PM

  • Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate (season finale), Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • Howard, Disney, 3 AM

  • Tiny Creatures (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Work It, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pan y Circo (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM 

  • Word Party Songs (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Selling Sunset (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Muppets Now, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Jessy & Nessy: Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Little Voice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Oprah Conversation, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Greatest #AtHome Videos, CBS, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Being Rueben (series premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • The Sims Spark'd (season finale), TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM

  • FireKeepers Casino 400, NBC SN, 4 PM

  • PGA Championship, CBS, 8 PM

  • Premier Boxing Champions Special, Fox 8 PM

Sunday 

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • F1 Emirates 70th Anniversary GP, ESPN, 9:05 AM

  • Consumers Energy 400, NBC SN, 4:30 PM

  • Shark Week: Air Jaws: The Ultimate Breach Off, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Fridge Wars, CW, 8 PM

  • Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (series premiere), Lifetime, 8 PM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Taskmaster, CW, 9 PM

  • The Alienist (season finale), TNT, 9 PM

  • Perry Mason (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • Endeavour (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Shark Week: Shark Lockdown, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM

  • We Hunt Together (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, Horizon Zero Dawn, Inception, Star Trek: Lower Decks, news, entertainment
