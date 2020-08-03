What's on TV this week: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

Sports are back in action and even baseball hasn’t given up its season yet, but this week we’ll also see a new Star Trek series. CBS All Access is ready to releaseStar Trek: Lower Decks, an offbeat animated series that focuses on some of the least important members of Starfleet.

For movie fans, Inception and The Town are available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook versions, and PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is making its debut on the PC, where it will be available via Steam or the Epic Games Store. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).