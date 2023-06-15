Streamlabs gets an AI-powered podcast editor

Logitech has rolled out new AI-powered tools for its Streamlabs platform that could make editing podcasts go much, much faster. Starting today, Streamlabs Ultra subscribers will get access to Podcast Editor, which provides easy text-based editing capabilities that they could use to auto-generate transcripts and real-time translations. They could also use the editor to add subtitles to their video podcasts in several languages, as well as create clips in different sizes (and with different template designs) for sharing on platforms, such as Facebook and TikTok.

The screenshot below shows the tool's interface with its text editor where users can highlight parts of the transcript and automatically create short clips featuring those sections of their podcast. That editor is also where users can generate translations, as well as style and insert subtitles. Users can also remove filler words like "ums" and awkward pauses from their podcasts within just a few seconds using the tool.

Logitech, which purchased the creator of the Streamlabs OBS livestreaming app back in 2019, says Podcast Editor could trim hours off creators' total edit time. Although Streamlabs Ultra subscribers will get the most out of Podcast Editor, seeing as the paid service allows them to manage 40 hours of content, non-paying users will also get limited access to the tool. They can use Podcast Editor through the free version of Streamlabs and edit one hour of content at no cost every month.

Engadget

Vincent Borel, Head of PC Gaming and Creators at Logitech G, said: "Podcast Editor now enables Streamlabs to provide the most robust suite of offerings for creators to reach their audiences wherever they are while focusing on the elements of content creation they love the most - streaming and engaging with their audience."