Xenoblade's Pyra and Mythra join the 'Smash Bros. Ultimate' roster today

Nintendo has revealed when you'll get to play as Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You won't need to wait long at all, as the latest fighters arrive today, March 4th.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai offered a deeper look at the duo in a presentation, which you can watch below. Pyra and Mythra work in tandem. You can switch between the two at will and they have distinct moves. Pyra is more effective at sending enemies off of the stage while Mythra is a stronger damage dealer. According to Sakurai, an opposing Kirby's copy ability will be different depending on whether he inhales Pyra or Mythra.

The duo arrive alongside a Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed stage. It's set on the back of the titan Azurda, who happens to be a flying dragon. You'll see other titans pass by in the background. There are also 16 more tracks for the song list in the challenger pack. The latest Mii Fighter costumes , meanwhile, include ones from the Monster Hunter series and Ghosts ’n Goblins.