Image credit: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

T-Mobile asks California to soften 5G, job conditions for Sprint merger

It partly blames the pandemic for the move.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
28m ago
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES - 2019/02/14: A T-Mobile store seen in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

T-Mobile is hoping to ease some of the conditions it agreed to for its merger with Sprint. The carrier has asked California’s Public Utilities Commission to roll back three main requirements. It wants the CPUC to delay 5G coverage and speed targets for 2024 by two years, to use FCC testing for commitments instead of a new system and to eliminate a requirement that it adds 1,000 full-time jobs. Not surprisingly, it pins the requested job changes on the COVID-19 pandemic — it may have “long-term effects” on companies like T-Mobile, according to the carrier’s request.

It added that the coverage and speed goals were “out of sync” with each other and weren’t “feasible,” such as tripling speeds from 100Mbps in 2023 to 300Mbps a year later. For testing, T-Mobile maintained that it was already subject to two independent tests and that a third would be “burdensome.”

We’ve asked T-Mobile for comment. However, the labor group Communications Workers of America was unsurprisingly angry. It claimed the provider was “all talk, no action” when it came to promises and pointed to a recent decision to cut Sprint jobs as further evidence.

It’s not certain that the CPUC will agree to any of the demands. Even if it doesn’t, though, T-Mobile’s request could easily rile critics. While the pandemic has clearly affected a number of telecoms (including Engadget parent Verizon), this repeats a familiar pattern of large tech companies making promises to secure mergers but getting cold feet once the union is secure. T-Mobile may have to elaborate on its claims if it hopes to get the CPUC’s nod.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: T-Mobile, wireless, 5G, Carrier, Sprint, merger, Business, cpuc, California, Verizon, news, gear
