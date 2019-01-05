T-Mobile opens up its weekly perks to prepaid Metro customers

T-Mobile is bringing more perks to Metro customers. The company is opening up its T-Mobile Tuesdays program to prepaid users today. It offers weekly exclusives and freebies from Pandora and SiriusXM , Redbox, Dunkin' and many other companies.

The latest bonus for eligible T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro customers is a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV. It's the sixth year running that T-Mobile has offered the pass at no extra cost. The subscription includes streams of every out-of-market game for all MLB teams, along with on-demand content and some Spring Training games. You'll be able to snag that through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between 5am ET on March 30th and 4:59am on April 6th.

T-Mobile has previously offered freebies such as merch, movie tickets and food, as well as discounts on the likes of gas and hotel bookings. While some of those might not be entirely feasible during the pandemic, given that many movie theaters are still closed and traveling isn't a great idea, opening up the weekly perks to Metro customers gives them a little something extra to look forward to.