Senator Ted Cruz asks DOJ to investigate Twitter over Iran sanctions

Twitter is facing yet more scrutiny over its approach to politicians, albeit for different reasons. Axios (via The Verge) has learned that Senator Ted Cruz sent letters to the Justice and Treasury Departments ‘urging’ them to investigate Twitter for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran. It’s reportedly violating laws that bar it from providing “goods or services” to sanctioned people by declining to ban Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Twitter was “willfully and openly” breaking the law after receiving formal notice, Cruz said.

The social network declined to comment. However, it previously defended the practice in a letter by arguing that denying service would be “antithetical to the purpose” of Twitter, including its aim to “elevate and amplify authoritative health information.” It also argued that making a communication tool available was “broadly exempted.”