FMV thriller 'Telling Lies' comes to PS4, Xbox One and Switch on April 28th

Telling Lies, the investigative FMV followup to the award-winning Her Story, is coming to the PS4, Xbox One and Switch next week. In the game, players man a computer console to search through hours of secretly filmed webcam footage located on a stolen NSA computer. The aim is to piece together stories of the four main characters and find out what happened during a “shocking incident” that links them all, according to the game’s description.

With four characters instead of one, Telling Lies is a much bigger, though not necessarily better game than the original, we found. However, it still features great experimental storytelling and standout performances from Prometheus' Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp from X-Men: Apocalypse, Westworld's Angela Sarafyan, and Kerry Bishé, who starred in Halt and Catch Fire.