This $4 Mac app extracts text from images and videos for you

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

If you’ve ever gone through the painstaking process of transcribing text from a video, or begrudgingly typing up the copy from an image, you know the struggle. Not only is this a tedious activity, also it’s prone to human error and a total time waster, to boot. Leave the manual work behind and join the thousands of Mac users who simplify their workflows with TextSniper, on sale now for just $4 .

Work smarter with this productivity app that extracts text from images, videos and other digital docs with just one click. TextSniper’s optical character recognition (OCR) software works fast to detect any text from your screen, whether that’s screenshots, images, videos, PDFs or digital documents. Instead of pouring over, say, a video, you’ll be able to instantly convert that speech into text. Then, you’re a simple copy-and-paste away from dropping the content into your notes, messaging app and anywhere else you please.

Sound too good to be true? Considering that TextSniper for Mac has 4.8 stars on the Mac App Store and 4.5 stars on SetApp, you can expect great results.

Beyond the OCR-enabled speech-to-text capture, there are a few other important features. You can scan QR codes and barcodes, create customizable shortcuts and take advantage of offline mode when you’re on the go. Rest assured that your privacy is protected, too; the app doesn’t collect user data. Supported languages include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese (for devices running on macOS Big Sur), so you shouldn’t have trouble with most digital documents.

A darling in the Mac media world, this smart app has earned 4.4 out of five stars from ProductHunt users, and one customer writes: “If you sit on video conference calls with slides being shared, this is a dream for capturing information you can use in your daily duties.”

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to TextSniper for Mac now for just $4 , or 42 percent off.

Prices subject to change.