Amazon's Big Spring Sale has brought the most recent Echo Dot down to $35, which is $12 more than the lowest price we've tracked but still $15 off the smart speaker's usual going rate. It also matches the best price we've seen for the device in 2024. The Echo Dot is the "under $50" pick in our guide to the best smart speakers. It can still do just about all of the expected Alexa features, and it sounds decently balanced for something this compact. It can also serve as a node to extend an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, if you own one of those. So long as you're comfortable having a voice-activated speaker in your home in the first place, this is a good way to see if you'd find an Alexa device useful.

If you can pay a little bit extra, the full-size Amazon Echo is also on sale for $65. Again, that's not an all-time low, but it's $35 off Amazon's list price. This model offers all the same functionality as the Echo Dot but sounds louder and fuller across the board, so it's better for streaming music.