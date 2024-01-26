The Final Fantasy 14 live-action TV show is dead

The 'size and scale' of the project were too much of a hurdle, according to its producer

A live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy 14 is no longer happening. The project is now dead, according to Dinesh Shamdasani, the co-founder of Hivemind, one of the production companies involved.

"We took around a fantastic pilot script by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton along with a multi-season plan they built with our show runners but got rejected across the board," Shamdasani wrote on X , as spotted by Eurogamer. "The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk."

Amazon, which spent a billion dollars on a Lord of the Rings TV show that drew large viewership figures but barely made a dent in the cultural zeitgeist, seemingly came closest to spinning up the project. Evidently, it decided against getting on board.

COVID-19 also played against the show's chances, according to screenwriter Thornton. "We took it out just as studios began to zip up their purse strings," Thornton wrote on X .

The series was announced back in 2019 as a collaborative effort between Hivemind (which makes the Netflix series The Witcher ) and Sony Pictures Television. Although Sony doesn't own the rights to Final Fantasy — that would be Square Enix — the Final Fantasy series is closely affiliated with PlayStation.

Sony has found success in adapting other PlayStation games for the big and small screen over the last few years, such as The Last of Us and Uncharted . But it seems turning a sprawling MMO into a TV show was just too tall of an order.