Google's latest local news effort is a dedicated sports hub

With its latest local news initiative, Google wants to give sports fans the chance to read coverage from all of the best reporters who cover professional and college teams at local news publications across the US and Canada. To that end, the search giant is helping the Local Media Consortium, a group made up of local media companies, launch The Matchup.

In its initial iteration, The Matchup will allow you to read content from the publication covering the organization your hometown team is either about to face or recently played without paying an additional subscription. So say you live in Denver and follow the Avalanche, the next time they play the Stars, you'll be able to read articles from The Dallas Morning News. The Local Media Consortium says it used Google's fast-loading AMP web tech, and a framework developed by the Distributed Media Lab, to build that functionality.