The Morning After: Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remaining Twitter employees

Twitter might lose even more employees following the mass layoffs that halved its workforce earlier this month – and after the company fired engineers who publicly called out its new owner. Elon Musk gave the remaining staff an ultimatum and asked them to commit to an "extremely hardcore" Twitter, going forward. "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," he reportedly wrote in an email that links to an online form.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The executive apparently said it will mean "working long hours at high intensity." He added: "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade." The email said those who don't sign the form by 5 PM ET today would be let go and receive three months’ severance pay.

The work is stacking up, too. Alongside the Twitter Blue subscriptions and verification drama, the company seems to be working on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its direct messaging feature. Researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted code in Twitter's Android app suggesting E2EE is on its way.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

– Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Don't tell your boss.

Microsoft has added a new app called Games for Work to Teams, so you can dive into some casual multiplayer titles with your coworkers. As many as 250 people can play Microsoft Solitaire, Microsoft Minesweeper, Microsoft IceBreakers and Microsoft Wordament together. With Wordament, there's even a leaderboard for extra competition.

Continue reading.

Make sure friends and family have great the best gear for their next trip.

Now many of us are traveling (or planning to travel) again, are you ready for it? We’ve curated a list of upgrades you or your friends and family might appreciate, including things like sleep masks and packing cubes – not to mention tech gear like battery packs and noise-canceling headphones.

Continue reading.

This is why you can't drop off your expended carts at the dispensary.

HighGradeRoots via Getty Images

Cannabis is more popular than ever in the US — 44 percent of adults have access to it, either medically or recreationally. What’s more, edibles and concentrates continue to rise in popularity among all age groups. This increased demand for vape cartridges — both near-ubiquitous 510-threads, like those from Rove, or more specialized carts, like the Pax Era Pods — has led to their increased production and, in turn, their inevitable arrival in American landfills. In California, the nation’s largest legal cannabis market, due to the state’s strict hazardous waste disposal regulations, it’s a major challenge to dispose of components responsibly. Andrew Tarantola explains why.

Continue reading.

It's now following an elliptical orbit around Earth.

NASA's mighty Artemis 1 rocket has launched for the first time, headed toward the moon. It has passed through key milestones, including solid rocket booster jettison and space launch system (SLS) first-stage separation without issue.

The agency had penciled in a launch attempt for November 14th, but Hurricane Nicole forced a slight delay to those plans. NASA kept the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft on the launch pad as the hurricane battered the Kennedy Space Center. They sustained minor damage, but not enough to force a lengthier delay.

Continue reading.

This smaller camera may be perfect for some.

Engadget

If you don’t want all the bells and whistles and want an honest-to-goodness action camera with all the Hero 11 Black video credentials, then the Mini ($300) might be the camera for you. While it lacks a screen, Engadget’s James Trew says it makes a good secondary camera for a different angle. And if you use a full-size GoPro for drone FPV footage (rather than its dedicated Bones camera) then the Mini is also a great option.

Continue reading.