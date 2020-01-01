Fusion energy could, possibly, meet all our energy demands. It’s just a not-so-simple matter of getting the process to work in a sustained way. We’re still talking seconds of output at the moment, but the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) device recently set a world record by maintaining its plasma at a super-hot 180 million degrees Fahrenheit for 20 seconds — almost double the time of the second-best effort so far.

KSTAR’s ultimate goal is to run nonstop for five minutes at this temperature by 2025, which will be another crucial step towards making fusion reactors science fact, not science-fiction. Today we also have Tesla updates, iCloud woes and more scientific breakthroughs.

It could lead to net zero emissions for air travel.

Nominee for most unlikely science headline this year, Oxford University scientists have successfully turned CO2 into jet fuel. The technique effectively reverses the process of burning fuel. The team heated a mix of citric acid, hydrogen and an iron-manganese-potassium catalyst to turn CO2 into a liquid fuel capable of powering jet aircraft.

The approach is inexpensive, uncomplicated and uses commonplace materials. In fact, it’s cheaper than processes used to turn hydrogen and water into fuel. The researches are talking with industrial partners, though, and don’t see any major scientific hurdles. This conversion process would let airlines keep their existing aircraft and go carbon neutral until they’re ready for eco-friendly propulsion. It’s like a hybrid energy aircraft, but, well, not.

Outside is perfectly valid, however.

BuzzFeed News reports that Bumble took down photos of artist Cali Rockowitz wearing a bralette due to a policy banning swimsuit and underwear photos when indoors. Apparently, a bikini top or shirtless look is fine as long as the shots were “taken outside.” And no, you can’t edit the photos to fake an outdoor shot, apparently.



A spokesperson told BuzzFeed the policy took effect in 2016 after both complaints from users as well as research. Shirtless bathroom selfies were the “most swiped left on.” Users have pointed out the inconsistency — men post indoor selfies, so why can’t women with bras and swimsuits? Bumble has yet to fully clarify its policy.

That pesky holiday activation surge.

You’re not alone if you had issues, over the weekend, getting your newly gifted iPad or Apple Watch up and running — or were drafted in to help a relative. On Christmas Day, Apple warned of iCloud account and sign-in issues. The company didn’t say much in the alert, but it told one Twitter user that “high capacity” was creating problems.

Apple managed to get a handle on the issue at 4:35PM Eastern on December 26th, or just under 36 hours after it began.

