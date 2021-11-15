The Morning After: Some Tesla Superchargers are getting Starlink satellite internet

Tesla seems to be sneakily combining some of its tech projects. We’ll dive into that later — let’s start with Disney. As threatened, the company went hard on the announcements on its streaming service anniversary last Friday.

Disney

Alongside a bunch of new Disney movies and shows, there were a lot of new Marvel properties breaking cover. They include X-Men '97, a reimagined take on the '90s cartoon take of the X-Men, as well as new shows for Marvel characters, like Moonknight, She-Hulk, Echo and Ms. Marvel.

Wandavision standout Agatha Harkness is getting her own spooky show, while one of Marvel comics’ most compelling events, Secret Wars, is also getting a show, with Samuel L. Jackson finally getting lead billing on an MCU project. Many of these won’t arrive until 2023, but the plan is to keep subscribers hooked for another year.

And if you’re more Star Wars less Star Lord inclined, we’ve got our first look at the new Obi-Wan show coming soon.

— Mat Smith

No more using cellular data to stream shows as you charge.

Getty

According to Electrek, Tesla EV owners have spotted Starlink satellite internet dishes at Supercharger stations. It's not yet clear how many there are or if they're accessible to drivers, but the deployment at least includes Florida.

Aside from getting your Netflix fix in, there are multiple possible uses for Starlink broadband at Superchargers. At the least, it could replace or supplement the existing connections that handle basics like payments and charger status. That could help the company deploy Superchargers faster and in more remote areas at a time when the company hopes to start charging for non-Tesla EVs and triple the size of its station network.

Continue reading.

It's the first big network change since 2017.

The Bitcoin network finally rolled out its Taproot code upgrade over the weekend. The update improves both privacy and security for complicated transactions through new signatures that make them look like any other exchange. Would-be thieves or snoops should have a harder time recognizing when an unusual transfer is taking place.

This is the first major refresh of the network code since 2017 and could make it easier for the cryptocurrency to handle trade demands, which don’t seem to be going anywhere. Bitcoin reached another peak price only last week. It’s grown another 305 percent in value in the last 12 months.

Continue reading.

SharePlay has finally arrived.

Even after SharePlay’s belated addition , iOS 15 remains a relatively subtle update. There are no major shakeups to how you interact with your iPhone, though you might find the Focus modes useful when you need to limit distractions. SharePlay is well executed, but you’re forced into using FaceTime and a limited number of compatible apps and services. There are a lot of improvements to the company’s own apps, from FaceTime through Safari, and Apple Maps continues to close in on Google Maps.

Continue reading.

If you have $10,000 lying around, you can get one on November 17th.

Gucci

Italian fashion house Gucci is releasing a special edition Xbox Series X that will cost an eye-watering $10,000. The bundle will include the console, two wireless controllers and a very fancy carrying case.

Continue reading.

Eagle features 127 qubits.

IBM claims it has taken a major step toward practical quantum computation. On Monday, the company unveiled Eagle, a 127 qubit quantum processor. IBM says it’s the first such processor that can’t be simulated by a classic supercomputer. To make sense of what that means, the company explains that to simulate Eagle you would need more classical bits than there are atoms in every human being on the planet. IBM is crediting the breakthrough to a new design that puts the processor’s control components on multiple physical levels while the qubits are located on a single layer.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Engadget Deals: Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to a new low of $35

Hitting the Books: Why we can't 'beam ourselves up' Star Trek-style

Rockstar pulls the remastered GTA trilogy on PC