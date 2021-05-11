The Morning After: The electric motorcycle with speed upgrades via in-app payments

Zero Motorcycles’ new electric motorbike is taking a thoroughly 2020s approach to upgrades. Revealed yesterday, its 2022 SR will allow you to ‘push’ software-based upgrades to the ride.

Zero

The bike includes a Cypher Store, and if you plan to get the most out of the 2022 SR, you’ll need to spend some time (and money) in it. At first, the Cypher Store will offer a mix of performance and comfort upgrades. It will later expand to sell purchases that enable features like a park mode, heated grips and faster charging. Naturally these capabilities will be possible on any bike, but the software will ‘unlock’ them for users. Zero says how much you’ll pay for those extras will depend on the model you own.

The 2022 SR, with a top speed of 104 miles per hour will start at $17,995 when it debuts at dealerships in the first quarter of 2022. But with a $1,795 in-app purchase, power output increases, allowing the 2022 SR to go as fast as 124MPH.

— Mat Smith

But first, they could be offered as a bundle.

AT&T spun off its WarnerMedia division and merged it with Discovery in a $43 billion agreement. The deal, on track to close by mid-2022, could lead to its two streaming services becoming a combined service for subscribers. According to Gizmodo, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International, JB Perrette, has discussed the steps to get there. It might start with offering HBO Max and Discovery+ as a bundle, before entirely merging the pair. One less streaming app, right? But also one less option…

Continue reading.

Other pockets are stitched shut.

Samsung

Samsung says the new silhouette helps “frame the legs.”

Continue reading and shaking your head.

These gadgets will help them make better content and stand out online.

You don’t have to understand the world of social media to buy gifts for the TikTokers, Instagrammers, YouTubers and live streamers in your life. We guide you through some possibly major upgrades for those that live in front of a green screen. Or a green screen, if they don’t have one yet!

Continue reading.

A judge didn't buy Blue Origin's safety concerns.

Blue Origin has failed in its lawsuit against NASA over SpaceX's lunar-lander contract. CNBC reports the Federal Court of Claims has ruled against Blue Origin, dismissing the company's claims. Blue Origin's case revolved around accusations NASA ignored "key flight safety requirements" when handing the Human Landing System to SpaceX.

In a tweet, Bezos said: "Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract." NASA said it would resume work with SpaceX "as soon as possible" following the decision.

Continue reading.

You can ‘own’ a historic moment from the club’s century-long history.

FC Barcelona, one of football’s biggest clubs, is auctioning off NFTs “based on some of the club’s historic moments.” Details are scarce for now, but it appears the club will allow fans to bid on clips of highlights in a style similar to that of NBA Top Shot.

Barcelona’s decision to begin selling NFTs may have been prompted by the debt crisis the club is currently in, with debts reported around $1.56 billion this summer. The club’s previous leadership is accused of reckless spending on high wages on a number of players that have subsequently underperformed. This summer, the club was forced to release Lionel Messi, one of the world’s most successful players.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you missed

Crypto scammers stole $500K from wallets using targeted Google Ads

Muoverti says its tilting stationary bike feels like real cycling

T-Mobile offers subscribers a year of free Paramount+

The best tech stocking stuffers you can buy

Arlo's latest LTE camera is cheaper and captures 1080p footage

AT&T and Verizon will delay 5G expansion over aircraft safety issues

Porsche 'digital twin' can predict when your car will need service