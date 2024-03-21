These are the best tech deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale — save on headphones, speakers, gaming gear and more
Tech deals up to 50 percent off robot vacuums, wireless earbuds, power banks and other favorites.
The Amazon Spring Sale continues today, and among all of the clothing, outdoor and home products on sale, there are a few good tech deals to be had. Unlike regular Prime Day, the Big Spring Sale is not exclusive to Prime members, which is great for any and all shoppers with items to check off on their lists. However, it’s also not like Prime Day in that the number of tech deals available is much less than that of Amazon’s summertime deals event. If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds, a power bank or a cordless vacuum, though, we at Engadget are here to help. We’ve scoured Amazon’s site to find the best tech deals to come out of the Big Spring Sale — check them out below.
Best Spring Sale deals on Apple devices
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again available for $180, which is a new record low for the latest iteration with a USB-C charging case. Apple normally sells the noise-canceling earphones for $249, though we often see them go closer to $200 at third-party retailers. Either way, they remain our favorite wireless earbuds for iOS users, as they provide an array of perks when paired with an iPhone, from faster pairing to hands-free Siri. Useful ANC, a superb ambient sound mode and a pleasingly warm sound profile help beyond that. Their battery life and mic quality are just OK these days, but this pair should serve you well if you're all-in on Apple. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a review score of 88 back in 2022.
The second-gen Apple Pencil is down to $79, which is one the best prices we've seen. It's important to note that it's rumored that we'll see new Apple Pencils when new iPads come out sometime within the next month — but if you already have an iPad and have been looking to snag this accessory on discount, now's your chance. This is the Pencil that works with most of the latest iPad models and it magnetically snaps to the sides of the tablets for safe keeping. It's one of our favorite iPad accessories thanks to that, and its generally stellar, little-to-no latency performance.
Best Spring Sale deals on headphones, earbuds and speakers
Our favorite pair of budget wireless earbuds has dropped to a new record-low price of $50. The Anker Soundcore Space A40 impressed us with their solid sound quality, comfortable fit and impressive active noise cancellation for the price. We think they’re a great value at their normal $80 price, so this sale makes them even more attractive. In addition, they have good battery life and support for multi-device connectivity and wireless charging. They may not have the best call quality, and they don’t support automatically wear detection, but otherwise you’re getting a nearly-full package for a great price.
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are back on sale for $328. This isn't an all-time low, and it's a deal we've seen numerous times over the past few months, but it's still $70 off the noise-canceling cans' list price. The XM5s are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones thanks to their comfy fit, solid active noise cancellation (ANC), clear mic and handy bonus features. They're bass-heavy by default, but you can adjust their sound profile with EQ tools in Sony's companion app.
This XM5's predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is also worth a note at $248. Again, that's not an all-time low, but it's about $50 below the pair's average street price in recent months. This older model has many of the same benefits as its successor, plus its earcups can fold up, which makes the design a little easier to pack away. Its call quality is worse, however, and it's not quite as light on the head. We gave the XM5 a review score of 95 in mid-2022, while the XM4 earned a 94 way back in 2020.
One of our favorite pairs of budget wireless earbuds, Amazon's latest Echo Buds are on sale for only $35 ahead of the Spring Sale. These buds have an open design, which means they purposely let sound in so you can stay more aware of your surroundings. They support adjustable EQ and, unlike many other earbuds at this price, auto-pausing and multi-device pairing. And, as to be expected, they have Alexa built in so you can call upon the voice assistant when you need to while wearing them.
If you're not tethered to Apple, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are another set of high-end earphones we recommend. Right now they're down to $249 at Amazon, Bose.com and other storefronts. That's a $50 discount. We've seen this price a few times before, but it still matches the best deal we've tracked. Bose says the offer will run until March 31.
We specifically highlight the QuietComfort Ultras in our buying guide for their noise-canceling prowess, as they do a superlative job of muting outside noise and allow you to lower the intensity of the ANC if it ever becomes uncomfortable. They're another pair with a somewhat bass-heavy sound out of the box, but they don't sound sloppy, and unlike the AirPods Pro you can customize their EQ through a companion app. That said, they don't support wireless charging or multi-device pairing, and their six-to-seven-hour battery life isn't anything special. The earpieces themselves are also fairly large, though we wouldn't call them uncomfortable. We gave the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds a score of 88 in our review last year.
The Beats Studio Buds + are back on sale for $130 in various colors, which is roughly $20 off the true wireless earbuds' average street price and $40 off Beats' list price. The only time we've seen them go for less was a brief drop to $120 around Black Friday. This deal is also available at other retailers, including Target, Best Buy and B&H.
We gave the Studio Buds + a review score of 84 last year. As Beats is an Apple subsidiary, this pair provides many of the iOS-friendly perks you'd get from a set of AirPods, such as faster pairing, Find My tracking, hands-free Siri and Control Center integration. Unlike AirPods, they offer similar features on Android as well. A comfy fit, decent ANC and a mostly neutral sound profile also help. However, other AirPods features like audio sharing and automatic device switching (with Apple gear) aren't supported, nor is wireless charging or wear detection. And the ANC and audio quality are a step down from the AirPods Pro. Still, if you dig the style and want to save some cash, the Studio Buds + are worth considering.
One of our favorite headphones for running is on sale for a near record-low price. Jabra's Elite 8 Active earbuds have dropped to $160, which is only about $10 more than the best price we've seen. They're rated IP68, which is one of the best protective ratings we've seen on workout earbuds. Jabra even put these buds through military-grade testing, so it's fair to say they can take a beating. They also have great sound quality (that has spatial sound with Dolby Audio), good ANC and HearThrough transparency mode, multipoint connectivity and an easy to use mobile app. Also included in this sale are our budget top pick, the Jabra Elite 4 Active, for only $90.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are down to $139 from $200. The 30 percent discount doesn't bring the earbuds to their all-time low, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Google Pixel Buds Pro so far this year. These are our choice for the best wireless earbuds for Android.
Engadget's Billy Steele gave them an 87 in his review thanks to the addition of solid active noise cancellation, punchy bass and reliable touch controls. They also offer IPX4 water resistance so you can take them on a run without worry. The buds get up to 11 hours on a charge and 31 hours in total with the case. And when it's time to recharge, wireless charging makes a refill a little easier. One catch is the call quality isn't as great as it could be, but if you're primarily using them for music and podcasts, you may not notice.
Sonos has kicked off a new round of discounts on its soundbars and portable speakers. The deals include the Sonos Move 2 for $359, which is $70 off its usual going rate and the second-best price we've seen outside of a very brief drop to $349 last year. The Sonos Ray soundbar is $56 off and down to an all-time low of $223, while the higher-end Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is available for $399, a $100 discount. The Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer is also down to a low of $343, which is $86 less than usual, while the compact Sonos Roam SL is $32 off at $127. A few speaker bundles are also discounted. These offers are available at several retailers, including Amazon, B&H and Sonos.com. Sonos says they'll run through March 25.
None of these devices come cheap, but they all deliver relatively clean sound, easy pairing with other Sonos hardware, AirPlay support and an app that (mostly) makes it simple to set up and stream music. The Move 2 is a hefty yet powerful battery-powered speaker for those who are more concerned with sound quality over portability. The Roam SL doesn't sound as rich, but it's much more travel-friendly and has a better water-resistance rating. (It lacks built-in mics, though.) The Ray is an entry-level 2.0-channel soundbar meant for smaller rooms and budget buyers. The Beam is a 5.0 model with a more expansive sound, an HDMI eARC port and voice assistant functionality. It also supports Dolby Atmos, though it can't take advantage of that quite as much as larger models. The Sub Mini, meanwhile, is a handy way to beef up the bass response of an existing Sonos system. You can check out our reviews of the Move 2, Ray, second-gen Beam and Sub Mini for fuller breakdowns of each device.
Best Spring Sale deals on Anker devices
Anker’s discounts for the Big Spring Sale include a number of power banks and wireless chargers at record-low prices. One of our favorites, the Anker Prime 250W portable charger is 31 percent off and down to a record low of $125. It can power up three devices simultaneously and its small digital screen shows you how many watts are flowing to each gadget, along with the overall charge left in the accessory itself. It’s a great option if you want one power bank that can handle charging laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. Also available on discount in this sale are the Anker 622 magnetic battery pack for $40 and the Anker 737 power bank with adapter and cable set for $80.
As part of a larger portable speaker sale, Anker’s Soundcore Motion 300 has dropped to $64, which is a record low. It earned a spot on our favorites list thanks to its solid sound quality featuring crisp highs and generally punchy, bright audio. Its IPX7 design weighs only 1.7 pounds and the built-in loop makes it easy to attach to a bag to take with you on the go. It also works with Anker’s Soundcore app, which lets you customize EQ, button brightness and more.
Best Spring Sale deals on smartphones
Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been discounted for the Spring Sale, down to $499 and $749, respectively. Both run on the Google Tensor G3 chip, and they have great battery lives and excellent cameras. We consider both of them to be the best Android phones available right now thanks in part to those features. Google also added a number of actually useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Eraser for photos, and more accurate voice typing and article summaries for the Google Assistant.
Our favorite midrange smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $374 right now, which is a record-low price. That almost puts it within our “budget” price range ($350) for Android phones, so while it’s still a splurge pick, it’s arguably the best Android phone you can get in that price range at the moment. It runs on Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, plus it has a lovely 90Hz touchscreen, long battery life and an excellent camera array that takes impressive photos in all kinds of light situations, and good selfies, too. While there are plenty of good budget Android phones available today, you won’t find one that offers a better value than the Pixel 7a when on sale like this.
Best Spring Sale deals on gaming gear
Our favorite budget-friendly VR headset is down to a new low for the Amazon spring sale. You can grab the Meta Quest 2 for only $199, which is $50 off its usual price. There's no better VR headset for those who don't have a lot of spend, and the Quest 2 holds its own even among the newest models. It's completely cordless and comfortable to wear for long sessions, it comes bundled with Meta's solid motion controllers and there's a huge library of titles that you can try out with it.
The Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 in white is back down to $130. This is another deal we've seen pop up periodically in recent months, but it's $20 off the device's usual street price all the same. The Stream Deck is a macro keypad we recommend in our guide to the best game streaming gear. It has 15 programmable hotkeys that you can set to perform different commands, from launching an app to activating smart lights to triggering on-screen GIFs and sound effects. It's really meant for content creators and power users first and foremost, but if you think you could benefit from having a bunch of shortcuts within arm's reach, this is a decent time to pick one up.
Bundles that pair the PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are still $50 off, bringing the standard model down to $449 and the digital-only version down to $400. These deals aren't tied to Amazon's Spring sale, but larger discounts on the PS5 have been uncommon, so this is still a good opportunity if you've been looking to take the plunge. The offers are available at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Sony's PlayStation Direct store. Sony says they'll last through March 31. My colleague Nathan Ingraham gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a glowing review last year, calling it a "perfectly balanced game with gorgeous graphics, delightful combat and traversal systems, a compelling storyline and characters, plenty of challenge and a huge map to explore."
Best Spring Sale deals on smart home tech
The Google Nest Thermostat is on sale for $100 ahead of Amazon's Spring sale, which is about $10 more than the best price we've seen over the past year but $30 below its typical going rate. We've highlighted this entry-level smart thermostat in past gift guides. Compared to the higher-end Nest Learning Thermostat, it has a cheaper plastic frame, doesn't support remote temperature sensors and can't learn your heating and cooling tendencies to make automatic adjustments throughout the day. That said, it's a more affordable way to remotely control your home's climate, and it still supports features like HVAC monitoring and voice assistant control. It's also compatible with the Matter standard, unlike the pricier model, so it can work with third-party platforms like Apple Home.
TP-Link's Deco XE75 mesh Wi-Fi system with three nodes is on sale for a record low of $310 in this spring sale. It tops our list of the best mesh WiFi routers you can get right now thanks to its simple setup, solid performance and overall great value for the money. There aren't a lot of frills here, either with the nodes themselves or with TP-Link's companion mobile app, but that makes for a straightforward experience that complements the system's excellent performance nicely.
The self-emptying Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum is 46 percent off for the Big Spring Sale. That makes it $350, which is $300 off the regular price and not too far away from its record low. This model is a variant of one of our top robot vacuum recommendations and comes with a base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and has a HEPA filtration system to capture dust and allergens. It uses 360° LiDAR to map your home, has an app to set schedules and even works with Alexa or the Google Assistant for literally hands free floor cleaning.
The is the runner up in our and thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale it's now half price, making it just $300. That's not quite an all-time low — it was $2 cheaper for much of February — but still a significant discount on one of our recommendations.
Engadget's Valentina Palladino found this one to have powerful suction and an easy-to-use app. She also appreciated the upgraded obstacle detection that particularly avoids pet poop. The bot does take a couple runs before it can create a full map — and it doesn't clean while it does that, so be prepared to wait a little after unboxing before your floors are truly on auto-pilot.
The Tineco Pure One S15 is the runner up pick in our cordless vacuum guide and right now it’s on sale for $349, but an addition clippable $25 coupon brings the final price down to $324.
This model is slightly less powerful than our top pick from Dyson but it handles dry messes well — including pet hair. It also automatically adjusts suction power depending on the amount of dirt it detects through the sensor. It’s app-connected, though that feature is admittedly not super necessary in a cordless vac. Still, it can help keep you apprised of your filter and battery levels.
Best Spring Sale deals on Amazon devices
As part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the Paperwhite Signature is getting a $30 discount — it's first sale since Black Friday last year. The catch is that this deal is exclusively for Prime members. The Signature Edition is an upgrade over the standard Kindle: It has a larger, 6.8-inch screen, 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting warm front lights and wireless charging capabilities. It also comes standard without lockscreen ads, a great perk since you usually have to pay upwards of $20 to remove those on other Kindle models.
A number of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale right now, including the new Fire HD 10 for $95. That’s about $15 more than its record-low price, but it’s still a decent deal for this time of year. Updated in 2023, the Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch 1080p touchscreen, an octa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life and it charges via a USB-C port. We still think Fire tablets are best as secondary devices rather than daily drivers — that slab you keep next to the couch to check email or shop online on the fly, or by your bedside to read books and comics. And when they’re discounted like this, it’s much easier to justify getting a secondary device like that in the first place. A bunch of kid-friendly Fire tabs are on sale, too, most of which come with a childproof protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.
A variety of Amazon Blink devices are now discounted as part of the site's Big Spring Sale. A three pack of the new Blink Outdoor 4 is down to $150 instead of $260. That's a 42 percent discount and the lowest price we've seen this year (the set hit an all-time low of $135 for Black Friday).
If you just need one camera, take advantage of the sale on a single Blink Outdoor 4. It's currently down to $65 from $100 — a 35 percent discount.
The Blink Outdoor 4 came out last August with a lot of upgrades including a larger field of vision, up to143 degrees and better low-light sensitivity and image quality. Blink claims the devices will go for two years before needing their AA batteries replaced.
Best Spring Sale deals on other tech
The Samsung SmartTag 2 is on sale for only $21 for the Big Spring Sale, which is only $1 more than its record-low price. It's one of our favorite Bluetooth trackers and it's easily the best one for those with Samsung smartphones. Its finder network is large and its setup with the SmartThings Find app is quick and painless. If your stuff with the tag is left somewhere, you'll get alerts when Lost Mode is activated. You can also just use the app to locate your items if you misplace them nearby. Out of all the Bluetooth trackers we tested, we liked the design of the SmartTag 2 the best thanks to its oblong shape, big keyring hole and support for colorful cases.
The Google Pixel Tablet makes a good smart display and tablet hybrid. Right now the 11-inch slate-plus-dock is back down to $399 at multiple retailers for the 128GB model. In addition to Amazon you can save at Target and the Google Store. This matches the lowest price we've seen and works out to $100 below the variation's usual going rate. If you need more storage, the 256GB version is $150 off and available for $449, also an all-time low.
Engadget's Cherlynn Low gave the Pixel Tablet a score of 85 in her review last June, and we mention the device in our tablet buying guide, though it's not one of our top picks. But if you're looking for a tablet that can also be your smart home command center, this is a good pick for controlling smart home devices, showcasing photos, streaming music with the improved speakers, and even cast video from your phone.
Plugable TBT4-UDZ gets a mention in our guide to the best laptop docking stations and right now it’s 20 percent off and down to $239. It’s a rare discount for the brand and the lowest price we’ve tracked. We were a little disappointed that the dock only has one downstream USB-C port, but it has plenty of USB-A and display connections and worked well with the MacBook and Dell laptops in our test, but didn’t work with a Chromebook.
Best tech deals available elsewhere on the web
New subscribers can get 40 percent off a Max subscription when you pay for one year upfront. If you want to go all-in on the highest tier, which gives you ad-free viewing and 4K streaming, it'll cost you $140 for the year (roughly $12 per month). The most affordable tier will set you back a total of $70 for the year, which works out to about $6 per month. Considering how often streaming prices have increased recently, a sale like this is a great time to invest in a year of access to shows like The Last of Us and movies from outlets like Studio Ghibli and A24.
Our top pick for the best cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect, is on sale for $600 right now directly at Dyson. We've seen this model drop to $550 in the past, but this remains a great sale on a cordless vacuum that's typically priced at $750. The "Absolute" models are much the same as the standard models, but you can typically only get Absolute versions at Dyson.com. Also, this model has HEPA filtration, a built-in tool and an exclusive gold color. Otherwise, it's the same as our top pick, which impressed us with its excellent suction power, lightweight design and good battery life. In general, we found Dyson stick vacuums to provide the strongest suction power of any brand we tried, and the V15 is noticeably stronger than older models like the V8. It comes with a number of attachments as well, including the Fluffy Optic cleaner head that illuminates your floors with a laser of light so you can see exactly where the most debris is as you clean.
As part of the Big Spring Sale, Amazon has a similar version, the V15 Detect Complete, for $690 as a Prime exclusive. The main difference here, aside from the lack of HEPA filtration, is that you get a standing dock with Amazon's model, which will be handy if you aren't keen on mounting your new cordless vacuum to a wall.
We'll move beyond Amazon for our last few deals this week. First, a configuration of Apple's 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is down to $1,799 at B&H. That's close to an all-time low and comes in $200 below Apple's MSRP. We gave the latest MacBook Pro a review score of 90 last year. It's more Mac than most people need, especially after the recent refresh of the MacBook Air. But for video editors, 3D designers and other professional types who need more power, a wider port selection and a brighter display, it should still fit the bill.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is back on sale for $80 at Amazon subsidiary Woot, a $20 discount that matches the lowest price we've seen. This is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard we recommended in our retro gaming gift guide late last year. You'd mainly buy it for the aesthetic, as it looks like a companion piece for an old NES. Beyond that, it's sturdily built, it works wirelessly and it comes with a pair of giant "Super Buttons" that you can customize to perform different macros. It's comfortable for typing as well, though its clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches are fairly noisy. It also lacks any kind of backlighting. The stock switches are hot-swappable, however, so you can easily replace them if needed.
The latest Steam Spring Sale is underway, bringing an enormous range of PC game discounts along with it. There are simply too many deals for us to list everything, but some highlights include the acclaimed CRPG Baldur's Gate 3 for $54 (a small but rare discount), the frantic platformer Pizza Tower for $13.39, the recently released Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $56, the FPS compilation Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10 and the VR adventure Half-Life: Alyx for $20.39. These big Steam sales are always a good time to grab some older classics for dirt cheap, too: The two Portal puzzlers are available for $1.48, for instance, while the co-op shooter Left 4 Dead 2 is just a buck. Valve says the sale will run until March 21.
Outside of Steam, the Epic Games Store has commenced its Spring Sale as well. The selection there isn't as large, as usual, but it does include some well-reviewed exclusives like Alan Wake 2 for $40 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $30. Before you go padding your backlog on either store, though, we'd recommend using a price tracking site like IsThereAnyDeal to ensure you're getting a genuine discount.
However technologically impressive a foldable smartphone may be, they're seriously expensive. A $500 discount can help if you're ready to grab one. The Google Pixel Fold is one of our favorites, and it's now down to $1,299 at the Goole Store. It beats the largest discount we've seen for the unlocked 256GB model, by $100. If you need more storage space, Google has the 512GB model for $1,419, another $500 discount and record low.
The Pixel Fold is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best foldable phones, and Engadget's Sam Rutherford gave it a score of 85 in his review last June.
The discount is part of a larger sale Google is hosting on its storefront right now, perhaps in response to Amazon's event.
