TikTok is banning accounts that share QAnon-related content

Those guidelines prohibit disinformation that "causes harm to individuals, our community or the larger public." The service’s current QAnon policy has been in place for “a while,” it told Forbes. TikTok first clarified its stance to Media Matters for America. An investigation by that watchdog unearthed more hashtags that QAnon supporters have used to spread disinformation.

The likes of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit and even Peloton have also taken steps to stamp out QAnon material on their networks.

TikTok, meanwhile, has been a target of the Trump administration in recent months. The service’s owner, ByteDance, teamed up with Oracle in an attempt to stave off a ban on the app in the US, but that doesn’t seem to have worked.

The White House has filed an appeal against an injunction that blocked it from banning downloads of the app. A separate order from the administration remains in place, which requires ByteDance to find a US owner for TikTok by November 12th or stop operating the video-sharing service in the country.