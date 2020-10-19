TikTok is banning accounts that share QAnon-related content

TikTok is taking more action against users who promote the QAnon conspiracy theory. The service, which has blocked hashtags related to the movement since July, has extended its ban to all accounts and videos that share QAnon disinformation.
"Content and accounts that promote QAnon violate our disinformation policy and we remove them from our platform," a TikTok spokesperson told NPR in a statement. "We've also taken significant steps to make this content harder to find across search and hashtags by redirecting associated terms to our Community Guidelines."