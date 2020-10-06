Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peloton

Even Peloton is cracking down on QAnon

Fitness tech isn't immune to conspiracy theories, apparently.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Peloton Bike+ exercise machine
Peloton

It’s not just social networks and digital marketplaces cracking down on QAnon. Peloton has confirmed to Business Insider that it has pulled QAnon hashtags that supporters of the conspiracy theory were using to connect to each other on the fitness platform. A spokesperson said Peloton removed the content due to a “zero-tolerance” approach to “hateful content.”

Peloton removes anything that “does not reflect our company’s values of inclusiveness and unity or maintain a respectful environment,” the representative said.

QAnon has revolved around unsupported claims that parts of the US government are involved in human tracking and pedophilia, and that Donald Trump would ultimately take those offenders down. Some of the theory’s more extreme devotees have been involved in violence, hate and harassment, with the FBI going so far as to declare QAnon a domestic terrorist threat.

The tags didn’t appear to have large followings — a Q tag spotted by Washington Post opinions editor Drew Goins had 63 members shortly before it became unusable. Still, this shows just how difficult it can be to contain potentially harmful online movements, especially for Peloton and others that don’t normally have to aggressively moderate their services.

In this article: Peloton, qanon, Fitness, App, Hashtag, Conspiracy theory, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

There's another game-breaking 'Call of Duty: Warzone' bug

There's another game-breaking 'Call of Duty: Warzone' bug

View
Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

View
Sony finally reveals which PS4 games won't work on PS5

Sony finally reveals which PS4 games won't work on PS5

View
Even Peloton is cracking down on QAnon

Even Peloton is cracking down on QAnon

View
What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr