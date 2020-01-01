Judge orders Apple’s iOS and macOS chief to testify in Epic case

Apple’s iOS and macOS chief Craig Federighi will have to join CEO Tim Cook in testifying in the company’s case against Epic Games. Apple wanted Cook and App Store head Eric Neuenshwander (who reports to Federighi) to represent the company in the case. Epic asked for Federighi instead, believing he is "better able to that speak to the reasons for Apple’s closed, integrated ecosystem." US District Judge Thomas S. Hixson approved that request, according to court documents obtained by AppleInsider.

"If [Epic has] guessed wrong, and Federighi’s documents are not as relevant as Neuenschwander’s are, that hurts [Epic]," Hixson wrote in the ruling. "Assuming the requests are relevant and proportional, it is up to Plaintiffs to decide what discovery they want to take to prove their claims, and if they make bad choices, that’s their problem."