Todoist's latest feature helps you better organize upcoming tasks

Todoist is one of the go-to productivity tools amongst the Engadget staff. Thanks to features like handy organization options and natural language support, it was easy to pick the app as our top to-do list option a while back. The Gmail integration is pretty slick, too. The company is keen on adding new features regularly, and today the latest upgrade arrives. Todoist has a wealth of handy tools, but if you have a ton of tasks that you’ve assigned future due dates, keeping tabs on what’s around the bend can be a bit tricky. A new option called Upcoming View will give you a calendar view inside the app so you can quickly see what’s coming today, this week or any week in the months to come.
Right now, Todoist gives you the option to see what’s coming in the next seven days quite easily. And once you dive into individual projects, you can see everything that you’ve entered. While both of these keep your tasks organized, they do so in list form. This isn’t always the best option when you’re trying to gauge when you might be free or what your workload is like in say two weeks. With Upcoming View, you can flip through your calendar a week at a time to view individual days. From there you can add or drag and drop tasks where you feel like you’ll be able get them done.