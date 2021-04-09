TP-Link's latest WiFi 6 mesh system starts at $280

TP-Link has unveiled the Deco X68, a tri-band WiFi-6 mesh router system with reasonable pricing and several improvements over the Deco X60 WiFi 6 model. The biggest update is a dedicated 5 GHz band that works to "backhaul," or connect the Deco units to improve speeds. The Deco X60 didn't have this, so you needed to wire up each unit for the best possible performance.

The Deco X68 can cover 5,500 square feet with two units or 7,000 square feet with three, delivering 3,600 Mbps maximum transfer speeds for up to 150 devices, according to the company. (Keep in mind that you'll never see those rated speeds in the real world on any router or mesh network.) Those top speeds are lower than TP-Link's Deco X90 and other systems from Linksys, ASUS and others, but the Deco X68 comes in at a lower price point and the speeds are still faster than most mesh networks.

Other features include easy set up and management, along with Alexa voice support, HomeShield security and AI-driven mesh tech that supposedly adapts to your unique home environment. The Deco X68 starts at $280, presumably for a two-pack, and will arrive at TP-Link's store on Amazon soon.