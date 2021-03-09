Verzuz music battles are moving to Triller

Triller is beefing up its music credentials. Triller Network, the video app's parent company, has bought the battle series Verzuz, as Billboard first reported.

Verzuz pits two musicians (usually from the spheres of R&B and hip-hop) against each other. They compete in a live stream to see which of them has the better song catalog. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz created the series. They were the first duo to battle it out on Instagram Live last March. Verzuz battles also streamed on Apple Music.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have joined the Triller Verzuz management team to guide several strategies for the TikTok competitor , including music. They split some of their stake in Triller between the 43 musicians who have performed on Verzuz, who include Brandy, Monica , John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.