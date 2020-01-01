Twitch Studio adds chat overlay and countdown timer tools

Twitch

There’s also an option to add a chat overlay, so that messages from your community appear on-screen during your stream. Within the next few weeks, you’ll be able to adjust the software’s interface to your liking, simply by dragging panels from one place to another.

Twitch Studio now has a countdown timer, which should be useful for streamers who’ve established a bit of a following. You can alert your followers when you’re about to start your stream, so they can join while the timer’s running down. That way, you can try to have some viewers in place before you actually start broadcasting. The timer could prove useful for speedrunners too.

Life should be a bit easier for folks who want to stream console games, especially with a Nintendo Switch (Xbox One and PS4 have built-in streaming options). Twitch Studio can now automatically detect if there’s an available Network Device Interface source — namely, if you’re sharing video from another device to a capture card. You can add that source as a layer to your scenes. The feature could be useful for people who use one PC to play games and another to stream, too.

Some of these features seem to be targeted at experienced streamers and they could make Twitch Studio a viable option for more people. Meanwhile, Twitch recently started rolling out a tool called Soundtracks, which allows streamers to use more than a million licensed songs in their broadcasts without worrying too much about DMCA takedowns.