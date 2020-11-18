Latest in Gaming

Image credit: xQc/YouTube

Twitch suspends xQc for cheating in a 'Fall Guys' tournament

The top streamer, aka Félix Lengyel, is also banned from Twitch Rivals for six months.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
37m ago
xQc cheats in Fall Guys
xQc/YouTube

Twitch has temporarily banned Félix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the biggest streamers on the platform, after he cheated in a Fall Guys tournament during GlitchCon last weekend. The former Overwatch League pro will also forfeit his prize money, and he won’t be allowed to take part in Twitch Rivals community events for the next six months.

Twitch determined that xQc “stream sniped” a rival during the tournament. He used information he learned by watching another player’s Twitch stream to gain an advantage for his team. That practice violates Twitch and Twitch Rivals rules.

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, another major streamer who competed in the tournament, slammed xQc and suggested he could be banned from Twitch for cheating. A day after the incident, xQc acknowledged his actions and apologized.

This marks at least the fourth time that Twitch has temporarily banned xQc. As Dot Esports points out, the service previously locked down his account after he showed nudity and watched a sexually suggestive video while streaming. It’s not clear how long the latest suspension will last.

According to StreamElements, xQc was the top streamer on Twitch in each of the last four months in terms of hours watched. His stream typically has tens of thousands of concurrent viewers. Having immense popularity on Twitch won’t shield streamers from a permanent ban, however, as Guy “Dr. Disespect” Beahm learned earlier this year.

