Twitch suspends xQc for cheating in a 'Fall Guys' tournament

Twitch has temporarily banned Félix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the biggest streamers on the platform, after he cheated in a Fall Guys tournament during GlitchCon last weekend. The former Overwatch League pro will also forfeit his prize money, and he won’t be allowed to take part in Twitch Rivals community events for the next six months.
At GlitchCon our player conduct rules were violated. We require all participants to abide by the same rules in order to play in a tournament. As a result, xQc has been issued a temporary Twitch account suspension, a temporary Twitch Rivals ban & forfeited associated prize money. pic.twitter.com/SA8umOdS9E— Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) November 18, 2020
Twitch determined that xQc “stream sniped” a rival during the tournament. He used information he learned by watching another player’s Twitch stream to gain an advantage for his team. That practice violates Twitch and Twitch Rivals rules.