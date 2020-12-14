Twitter will start removing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation next week

Starting next week, Twitter will begin removing tweets that make false or misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines. Posts that suggest vaccines can harm or control people, that make false claims about their adverse side-effects or that suggest COVID-19 isn’t real and therefore isn’t something you should get vaccinated against, will all be subject to the company’s expanded coronavirus misinformation policy. It says it will enforce the policy in close collaboration with local, national and global public health authorities around the world.

Then, moving forward into 2021, Twitter may additionally label tweets that advance conspiracy theories and other unsubstantiated and disputed claims about vaccines. Messages that the company labels in this fashion may link out to information from authoritative public health authorities. The approach mirrors the one the company took during the recent US presidential election when it came to election-related misinformation.