Twitter says disappearing ‘Fleets’ are reported less often than tweets

Twitter says one of its boldest experiments is showing some promise at reducing harassment. No, it’s not the company’s recent move to allow some users to limit replies on tweets, but its move into disappearing content.
The company gave one of its first significant updates on Fleets, the Stories-like feature Twitter has been testing in Brazil since early March. After more than two months of testing, Fleets will expand to Italy, though the Twitter cautions it’s still too soon to say whether or not the feature will become a permanent feature for all.