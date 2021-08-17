Twitter's latest experiment is a tool for reporting 'misleading' tweets

A new test from Twitter will finally allow users to report “misleading” tweets. The company says it’s testing the feature for “some people” in the US, South Korea and Australia. Though only an experiment, it’s a significant step for Twitter which has previously had limited reporting tools for misinformation on its service.

With the change though, users will now be able to report political and health misinformation, with sub-categories for election and COVID-19 related tweets, according to The Verge. That tracks with other fact checking and misinformation-busting efforts Twitter has made over the past year and a half. The company has previously introduced labels and PSAs to debunk health and election misinformation on its platform.

At the moment, it’s not clear how reported tweets will be handled. Unlike Facebook, which uses a large network of fact checkers to debunk falsehoods, Twitter’s fact checking initiatives have been more narrowly focused. In a tweet, the company said that users shouldn’t expect the company to respond to every report but the reports “will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work.”