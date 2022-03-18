Twitter is testing a way to create audio clips in Spaces

Some hosts can create 30-second snippets of recorded discussions and tweet them out.
Kris Holt
03.18.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 18th, 2022
In this article: clip, news, gear, audio, twitter, services, twitter spaces, social media
The clip feature on Twitter Spaces
Twitter

Some Twitter Spaces hosts are now able to create clips from recorded discussions as part of a test. A small number of hosts on iOS have access to the feature for now, though some Android and web users will be able to try it in the near future.

Hosts will be able to clip up to 30 seconds of audio. They can, of course, tweet out that snippet. All iOS users can check out the clips.

All hosts have been able to record their Spaces since January. Being able to tweet small snippets of their discussions could let them give other Twitter users some insight into what their Spaces are all about, and perhaps expand their audiences.

Clubhouse has offered its own clipping feature since September. Users of that platform have been able to clip shareable 30-second chunks of audio from public rooms.

Twitter might be missing a trick by only allowing hosts to clip audio from Spaces. All Twitch and YouTube users can clip highlights, meaning that viewers can help draw attention to a creator with snippets of their videos. However, given that Twitter's only testing its clipping tool for now, it could open up the feature to listeners in the future.

