Login
Sign up

Twitter's live audio Spaces arrive on the web

The feature includes room previews and transcriptions.
Saqib Shah
S. Shah|05.27.21
@eightiethmnt

Sponsored Links

Saqib Shah
S. Shah
@eightiethmnt
May 27th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Twitter, internet, social media, Twitter Spaces
UKRAINE - 2021/03/12: In this photo illustration the Twitter Spaces page is seen on a smartphone screen with a Twitter logo in the background. Twitter Spaces, the rival of the social Clubhouse network, is working towards a public launch in April, as the company announced on Twitter, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter has been building out Spaces, the live audio feature it launched in December, as a means of expanding beyond tweets with an eye to monetization. With Spaces already available on iOS and Android, it was clear where the Clubhouse-style talk rooms would be headed next. Today, the feature is landing on Twitter's desktop and mobile website. 

As for how it will work on the web, Twitter revealed that you'll be able to preview a Space in a pop-up window before joining, where you'll be able to see a description and some or all of the participants based on the size of the room. Upon entering a Space, you'll also be able to continue browsing while it appears as a minimized window on the right-hand side, otherwise home to the trending and topics previews. The same pop-up will also display transcriptions for deaf and hard of hearing users — and others who may want to follow a conversation with the sound off.

Twitter recently said that it was working to make Spaces more accessible with captions and labels. The company reiterated today that accessibility and transcription were among its focus areas for the web version, along with functions like reminders and scheduling. It's also prioritizing infrastructure and the user interface to learn how to best adapt the feature to a listener's screen size.

The company's rollout of Spaces has built up steam on the heels of its acqui-hire of the team behind community-oriented podcast app Breakers. Since, then it's opened the feature up to Twitter users with 600 followers or more and divulged more about Ticketed Spaces, which allow users to charge for entry.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget