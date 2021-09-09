'Uncharted 4' and 'Uncharted Lost Legacy' are coming to PS5 and PC

Play through the finale of the Nathan Drake saga on a next-gen console in "early 2022."
September 9th, 2021
The Uncharted collection helped me survive the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and now, in addition to a live action movie expected to arrive in 2022, the two latest iterations of Naughty Dog's popular adventure series are scheduled to arrive on PS5 and PC next year. 

Both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the finale of the Nathan Drake saga, and the follow-up DLC The Lost Legacy will be made available next year. The graphics, of course, look gorgeous running on next-gen hardware. However there's no word yet on whether Naughty Dog will insist on additional platform upgrade costs — a la Sony Interactive's short gambit with charging extra to update Zero Dawn Forbidden West from the PS4 to the PS5

The new iterations are slated for release in "early 2022."   

