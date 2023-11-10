Verizon may soon offer a $10 bundle of Netflix and Max ad-supported plans

You've heard of Netflix and chill, but how about Netflix and Max? Verizon may soon offer a discounted bundle of the streaming services' ad-supported tiers for $10 per month. That's $7 less than it would cost you to subscribe to them separately. Given that the Max plan costs $10 per month, you'd effectively be getting Netflix access for free.

The bundle may be announced in the coming weeks. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix and Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will share revenue with Verizon. It seems that Verizon will offer the bundle to its myPlan customers. Netflix is already available through some Verizon bundles, but this would be the first time the ad-supported tier would be on offer through one of them.

It's no secret that most major streaming services are getting more expensive, especially on the ad-free plans. It's also easy for folks to cancel a subscription and switch to another platform for a while. Discounted bundles could help streaming services convince customers to stick around for longer. That's key for a number of reasons. For one thing, the more users they have on ad-supported tiers, the easier it will be for them to get advertisers on board.

Netflix has said that its ad supported-plan, which debuted a year ago, is off to a slower start than expected. It has 15 million monthly active users on that tier, which is accounting for an increasingly large percentage of new signups. WBD hasn't disclosed how many people subscribe to Max's ad-supported tier, but CEO David Zaslav said this week its streaming service is "losing billions of dollars."