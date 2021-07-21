Verizon’s Smart Display includes LTE in case of Fios outages

As expected, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) is working on an Alexa-powered device. Following an FCC sighting in June, the carrier announced the Verizon Smart Display today at Amazon's Alexa Live event, confirming in the process that the device will respond to both "Alexa" and "Hi, Verizon" wake words.

In addition to an 8-inch 1,280 by 800 display, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a privacy shutter, the device features 4G LTE connectivity, which Verizon told CNET it will use to provide troubleshooting support to customers during service outages and setup. You'll use the "Hi, Verizon" wake word to access that functionality. That same custom assistant will also field questions about recent bills and the carrier's Fios services.

Alexa, on the other hand, will handle nearly everything else. The carrier said the device will work with various music and video streaming services. The smart display is one of the first smart home devices to come out of Amazon's Alexa Custom Assistant program. Verizon will beta test the smart display with a select group of Fios customers this fall, with greater availability to follow sometime next year.