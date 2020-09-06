Virgin Galactic's last round of SpaceShipTwo tests begins October 22nd

Virgin Galactic is finally getting close to that moment when it can put tourists (or at least, its founder) into space. CNBC has learned through an FCC filing that Virgin Galactic will conduct the first of its last two crewed SpaceShipTwo tests on October 22nd using Spaceport America in New Mexico. That mission will have two test pilots onboard, while an already acknowledged second flight will carry four “mission specialists.”
The carrier aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, will go through four-hour test flights between October 1st and October 7th.