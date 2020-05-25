Wallace and Gromit get their first AR story in 'The Big Fix Up'

Over the years, beloved duo Wallace and Gromit have appeared in their share of games. In 2009, for instance, Telltale Games gave the two its classic adventure game treatment. But for the time ever, they'll star in an augmented reality title. Later this year, Aardman Animations, with help from a group called the Fictioneers and the University of South Wales, will release Wallace and Gromit: The Big Fix Up.

Naturally, the game stars the cheese-loving inventor and his faithful beagle companion. Ever the serial entrepreneurs, the two have started a new business called "Spick & Spanners." As the player, your job will be to help them "fix up" the city of Bristol as an employee of the new company. Longtime Aardman fans will know all about the importance of Bristol to Wallace and Gromit, it’s the city the studio calls home.