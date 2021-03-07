Walmart is making an Android TV stick under its Onn brand

Walmart sells everything from Roku-powered smart TVs to tablets to gaming keyboards under its affordable Onn brand. Now, the retailer is apparently wading further into the connected TV space with its first Android TV stick. Spotted in an FCC listing by Android TV Guide, Walmart's new device looks like a fairly basic dongle that plugs into your set's HDMI port. However, it's unclear if the stick (which carries the Onn logo) will offer access to Android TV or the revamped Google TV interface. The listing says the stick runs on Android TV 10, but the accompanying remote looks like it's for Google TV, according to 9to5Google.

So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, "Onn.".



That's an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo.



And @Google's Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfV — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) March 15, 2021

The remote also features quick launch buttons for the main video and streaming services including YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and (notably) HBO Max. Inside the stick is an Amlogic s805Y chip which only provides a full HD resolution, so don't expect 4K in this model at least. Overall, it seems that this particular device will be fairly basic, as we've come to expect from the Onn range.

It also looks like the stick uses a micro-USB for charging instead of the more common USB-C connector. Walmart is throwing in a HDMI extension cable, too, in case your TV is on a mount or you want the stick closer to your WiFi router to boost the connection. There's no word on a release date, but an FCC listing usually indicates that a launch is imminent.