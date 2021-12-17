Waze can finally help you find EV charging stations

Google Maps has offered similar functionality since 2019.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|12.17.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
December 17th, 2021
In this article: charging station, electric vehicle, Waze, news, gear, Google, EV, transportation, Volkswagen, ID.4, Maps
Everett, WA. USA - 07-23-2021: Electrify America EV Charging Station at Premium Outlet Shopping Center
Cindy Shebley via Getty Images

One of the trickier aspects of EV ownership is finding charging stations. The infrastructure improves every year, but it’s still not as widespread and robust as what’s available to those who drive gasoline cars. That’s where apps like PlugShare and Chargemap can be a godsend, helping you not only find nearby stations but also plan your routes. Now there’s another option you can turn to for help.

Waze has partnered with Volkswagen (the automaker owns Electrify America) to map EV charging stations across the US. Starting today, you can use the software to add stops at stations along your planned route. If you’re so inclined, you can also change the car icon to that of a Volkswagen ID.4. We’ve reached out to Waze to find out more about the feature and whether it has a timeline for when it will arrive in other countries. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

Waze parent company Google has been helping people find EV charging stations through Maps since 2019. And even if the update is long overdue, it’s one diehard Waze users are sure to appreciate — if only because it means they probably can get away with one less app on their phone.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget