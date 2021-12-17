Waze can finally help you find EV charging stations

One of the trickier aspects of EV ownership is finding charging stations. The infrastructure improves every year, but it’s still not as widespread and robust as what’s available to those who drive gasoline cars. That’s where apps like PlugShare and Chargemap can be a godsend, helping you not only find nearby stations but also plan your routes. Now there’s another option you can turn to for help.

Waze has partnered with Volkswagen (the automaker owns Electrify America ) to map EV charging stations across the US. Starting today, you can use the software to add stops at stations along your planned route. If you’re so inclined, you can also change the car icon to that of a Volkswagen ID.4 . We’ve reached out to Waze to find out more about the feature and whether it has a timeline for when it will arrive in other countries. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.