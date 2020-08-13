Disney, Apple and more voice concerns over WeChat ban to White House

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would ban all US transactions with messaging app WeChat, some of the biggest names in American industry have begun to voice concerns about the shift directly to White House officials. According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, representatives from “more than a dozen” major US companies, from Apple to Walmart to Disney to UPS, participated in a call this past Tuesday to highlight how they might be affected by action against taken against WeChat.
President Trump’s executive order was meant to curtail the app’s use because the Chinese government allegedly uses it as a tool to harvest “personal and proprietary” information from US citizens and traveling Chinese nationals. While the administration’s national security concerns are clearly laid out, the rest of the order’s language is broad and unspecific. When the ban goes into effect on September 20th, it will officially bar “any transaction that is related to WeChat.” The exact nature of those banned transactions remains unclear to almost everyone, however, and the Journal notes that detailing them is a task that falls to the Commerce Department.