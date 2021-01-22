The best deals we found this week: $40 off Google's Pixel 4a 5G and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
This week brought a return of some holiday sale prices, plus a few deals that are even better than those we saw late last year. Google’s Pixel 4a 5G fell to a new record-low price, while the 8th-generation iPad remains on sale for $299. If you want to up your smart-home game, August’s WiFi smart lock is more than $65 off and some Beats headphones are 50 percent off, too. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.
Google Pixel 4a 5G
One of Google’s newest smartphones, the Pixel 4a 5G is down to $459, or $40 off its normal price. It’s a great option for those that want a pure Android experience in a handset that won’t break the bank. We gave it a score of 86 for its sleek (if a bit boring) design, versatile camera array and for having a real headphone jack.
The latest MacBook Pro with the new M1 chipset is $80 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,219. That’s close to the lowest price we’ve seen, even if it’s not an all-time low. We gave it a score of 84 for its impressive performance, speedy GPU, great keyboard and trackpad and solid battery life.
The Beats Solo Pro wireless ANC headphones are half off right now at Woot, bringing them down to $150. We gave these cans a score of 81 for their solid ANC, great sound quality and convenient pairing and hands-free Siri thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.
Razer’s BlackWidow mechanical keyboard is still $50 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a solid gaming keyboard that non-gamers will also appreciate for everyday use. If you’re willing to skip the extras that come with the BlackWidow Elite keyboard, this is a great deal on the simpler version. You can also snag Razer’s Viper ambidextrous mouse to $40.
Over at Best Buy, a bunch of other Razer accessories are on sale today only. These include the BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard for $60 off and the DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless mouse for $30 off.
Serif has brought back a deal it introduced at the start of the pandemic — 50 percent off its Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher apps across all platforms. If you’re not sure if you want to take the plunge, you can give any of them a whirl for free for 90 days, and that offer extends even to those who had a trial in the past. Serif’s programs a decent alternatives to Adobe Illustrator, PhotoShop and InDesign not only thanks to their feature set, but also because they don’t lock you into a subscription payment.
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is back down to $45, which is its all-time-low price. It returned to its original price for a little less than a week before going on sale again proving that it’s worth waiting a few days to buy it if you see that it’s going for the usual $90. We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm, great sound quality and physical camera shutter. If you want a slightly larger screen, the Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $80.
Best Buy has a bundle that includes the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential plus a 4-pack of C by GE smart light bulbs for $30. Considering the lowest price on the Smart Clock Essential was $25, this is a great deal that gives you basically a whole room of smart lighting for only $5 extra. We gave Lenovo’s little device a score of 83 for its simple design, built-in night light and handy smart home controls.
The Roomba 675 robot vacuum is down to $199, which is the best price we’ve seen since it dropped to $175 for Black Friday. This is a standard Roomba with a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush that gets into corners. You can control it and set cleaning schedules via the companion smartphone app, and it also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands.