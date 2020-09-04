This week’s best deals: $300 off the Razer Blade 15 and more

Buy Blade 15 laptop (4K) at Best Buy - $1,999 Buy Blade 15 laptop (4K) at Razer - $1,999

Apple AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

The AirPods Pro are still $220, or $30 off their normal price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, making it a good opportunity to grab Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds. We gave them a score of 87 for their solid sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation and IPX4 water-resistant design.

Buy AirPods Pro on Amazon - $220

Apple AirPods

Chris Velazco / Engadget

If you want to spend less, Apple’s standard AirPods can still be had for $30 off as well, with Amazon discounting the price to $129. These are the AirPods with the standard wireless charging case, so it’s a bit of a bummer if you were hoping to get the case that supports wireless charging. Nevertheless, these buds earned a score of 84 from us for their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $129

Lenovo Legion 7

Lenovo / B&H Photo

Lenovo’s powerful Legion 7 gaming laptop is also on sale. B&H Photo has it for $250 off, bringing this particular model to $1,599. It runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q. It also has a 1080p, 240Hz display, so you’re almost guaranteed a smooth gaming experience regardless of what you’re playing. Just keep in mind that this is the previous model of the Legion 7; Lenovo recently announced new gaming laptops with slight upgrades. Those will be available later this year.

Buy Legion 7 at B&H Photo - $1,599

Amazon Echo Buds

Billy Steele / Engadget

Amazon’s Echo Buds remain at the all-time low price of $90, which is $40 off their normal price. We gave these true wireless earbuds a score of 73, with our favorite features being hands-free Alexa controls, Bose active noise reduction technology and a number of customizable features. However, the sound quality isn’t the greatest and the battery life is less than what other wireless earbuds are capable of. But if you’re on a strict budget and like the idea of having Alexa at your beck and call wherever you go, this deal on the Echo Buds is a good one to consider.

Buy Echo Buds at Amazon - $90

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Engadget

The Galaxy Fit fitness tracker dropped to $50 at Best Buy, which is an impressive 50 percent off its normal price. It’s a great basic fitness tracker, with perks like a color AMOLED display and a week’s worth of battery life. Not only does it track daily activity, but it has dozens of workout profiles to choose from and some auto-tracking capabilities. It’s worth noting that Galaxy Fit 2 was just announced earlier this week. That said, we don’t know when it’ll be available and it’ll probably cost at least $100 when it ships.

Buy Galaxy Fit at Best Buy - $50

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Billy Steele / Engadget

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are also on sale for $130, or $30 off their normal price. These came out earlier this year with many improvements from the previous buds. Not only do they now have their own iOS app, making them more viable options for iPhone owners, but they also have a smaller design and come with a wireless charging case at no extra cost.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $130

Segway ES 2 electric scooter

Segway

Amazon has a great sale on Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter. It’s $189 off right now, bringing the final price down to $399. When we first covered it, there was an additional $90 coupon available, which brought the price down to $309. However, the coupon has since disappeared, but the $399 sale price is the best standalone discounted price we’ve seen on this scooter. While electric scooters aren’t for everyone, they can be convenient ways to get across town or run errands if you live in a big city, dense suburb or even on a college campus.

Buy Segway ES2 at Amazon - $399

Samsung T7 SSD

Samsung

If you need an external drive for the new school year, Samsung’s latest T7 portable SSD is on sale — $80 for the 500GB model. This is the newest version of the company’s popular credit card-sized SSD, but alas, it’s not the T7 Touch model that has a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. However, the standard T7 is still a secure device thanks to its password protection software and shock-resistant body. It’s also nearly twice as fast as the T5 model, with read and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s.

Buy T7 SSD (500GB) on Amazon - $80 Buy T7 SSD (500GB) on Best Buy - $80

DJI Osmo Mobile 3

DJI

After DJI released the new OM4 smartphone gimbal, Amazon knocked the price of the Osmo Mobile 3 down to $98. That’s roughly $20 off its normal price and over $50 less than the new OM4. Both gimbals are pretty similar, but the OM4 adds a new magnetic phone mounting system to the device that’s a bit easier to use than the standard clamp grip. However, if you can live without it, you’ll get mostly the same experience (for much less money) if you opt for the Osmo Mobile 3.

Buy Osmo Mobile 3 at Amazon - $98 Buy Osmo Mobile 3 kit at Amazon - $119

New deal additions

Satechi Labor Day sale

Through Monday, September 7, you can get 15 percent off Satechi products on the company’s website and Amazon by using the code SATLDAY15 at checkout. Satechi makes solid computer and mobile accessories including hubs and adapters, mice, keyboards and more. Since these products tend to be on the expensive side, this sale is your chance to grab some accessories for less. We’re partial to Satechi’s keyboards (both wired and Bluetooth) and its collection of USB-C adapters.

Shop Labor Day sale at Satechi Shop Labor Day sale at Amazon

Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Also through September 7, many Fire TV Edition smart TVs are on sale, with some as low as $99. These TVs use Amazon’s Fire TV OS as their smart interface, similarly to how Roku TVs get their smarts from Roku OS. It’s a good opportunity to get a new TV for cheap if you’ve wanted to replace a “dumb” set in your home with a smart one.

Shop Fire TV Edition smart TV sale at Amazon

Hisense 55-inch 4K Android TV

The 55-inch model in Hisense’s H65 series of Android smart TVs is down to $280 at Best Buy, or $120 off its normal price. We’ve recommended smaller models in the H65 series before, but this is a great price for a larger 4K version. Android TV may take some getting used to if you’re not familiar with it, but it’s a capable smart TV OS with built-in Google Cast and voice control capabilities via the Google Assistant.

Buy Hisense 55-inch smart TV at Best Buy - $280

Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam

One of Vantrue’s most advanced dash cams, the N2 Pro dual dash cam, is on sale for $119 on Amazon. To get the discounted price, clip the $30 coupon on the product page and then use the code 8YNZVG96 at checkout to get an additional $50 off. This dash cam records video in up to 1440p (front camera only) and monitors both the road in front of you and the inside of your car while you’re driving. It also has night vision that makes dark footage more clear as well as loop recording and G-sensor auto saving.

Buy Vantrue N2 Pro at Amazon - $119

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.