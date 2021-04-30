This week's best deals: 40 percent off Amazon's Echo Dot and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As the month comes to a close, we saw a bunch of solid tech deals across the web. Amazon's latest Echo Dot is down to just $30 and you can still save up to $200 on Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones. Fitbit's Mother's Day sale is in full swing, bringing record-low prices to many of its wearables, and May the 4th sales began early this year with discounted Star Wars Instant Pots. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

The latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock remain on sale for $30 and $40, respectively, which is very close to their all-time lows. Now's a good time to upgrade the smart speakers you may have in your home with new ones, or add to your existing setup while saving money. We gave the Echo Dot a score of 88 for its attractive, rounded design, good audio quality and handy 3.5mm audio-out jack.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $40

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

All of Samsung's latest flagship smartphones are on sale, some of which are up to $200 off. The Galaxy S21 5G is down to $699, the S21+ is on sale for $799 and the S21 Ultra has dropped to $999. It's a good opportunity for those that have been meaning to upgrade. We consider the Galaxy S21 to be the best value Android phone right now, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is more for power users who will spare no expense for the best.

Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon - $699 Buy Galaxy S21+ 5G at Amazon - $799 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at Amazon - $999

Star Wars Instant Pots

May the 4th deals started early this year, so now's a good time to grab a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot if you've had your eye on one. Multiple 6-quart versions, including the R2D2 and The Child models, are on sale for $60, which is $40 off their normal price.

Buy 6-qt R2D2 Instant Pot on Amazon - $60 Buy 6-qt Darth Vader Instant Pot on Amazon - $60 Buy 6-qt The Child Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our favorite pair of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, have returned to an all-time low of $278. You can even grab a bundle with the cans, a protective case and a portable battery pack for only $300. If you're looking to spend a bit less, Sony's WH-XB900N Extra Bass headphones are also on sale in a bundle for $178.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Amazon - $300 Buy WH-XB900N bundle at Amazon - $178

Sony WF-1000XM3

If earbuds are more your speed, Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless buds are down to $178. We gave them a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality and ANC, handy companion app and great battery life.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $178

Roku Streambar

Roku's Streambar is down to $100 at HSN, which is close to an all-time-low price. We gave the Streambar a score of 86 for its compact design, good audio quality, built-in Roku Ultra streaming tech and its ability to double as a Bluetooth speaker.

Buy Roku Streambar at HSN - $100

Fitbit Mother's Day sale

Fitbit may have announced its new Luxe tracker the other week, but a number of its other devices remain on sale ahead of Mother's Day. The Fitbit Sense is down to an all-time low of $250 while the Versa 3 is on sale for $180 and the Inspire 2 is down to $70. The first two options are better for those that like the smartwatch look while the Inspire band is best if you want a more minimalist device to track daily activity and sleep.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $249 Buy Fitbit Sense at Fitbit - $250 Buy Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit - $180 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Amazon - $69 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Fitbit - $70

New tech deals

OnePlus 8 5G

B&H Photo knocked the price of the Verizon variant of the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone down to $399, which is $400 off its normal price. While the OnePlus 9 handsets just came out, this is a great opportunity to get a solid Android phone for much less than normal — but the deal expires tonight. Both smartphones on sale here have a Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED touchscreens and a trio of rear cameras.

Buy OnePlus 8 (silver) at B&H Photo - $399 Buy OnePlus 8 (black) at B&H Photo - $399

Eero mesh WiFi system

A four-pack of Amazon's Eero mesh WiFi system is on sale for $211, or $67 off its normal price. This is the latest version of the Eero system that came out at the end of last year. The dual-band setup will cover more than 5,000 square feet and each router has two Gigabit Ethernet ports on it, plus one USB-C port, too.

Buy Eero (4-pack) at Amazon - $211

Google Nest WiFi

Adorama has a two-pack of Google's Nest WiFi system for $189 when you use the code EXTRAOFF80 at checkout. We gave the system a score of 84 for its solid performance, unobtrusive design, built-in Google Assistant speaker and simple installation process.

Buy Nest WiFi (2-pack) at Adorama - $189

Crucial MX500 internal SSD (1TB)

One of our favorite internal SSDs, Crucial's MX500 in 1TB, is down to $90, which is only $5 more than its all-time low. This drive has a standard 2.5-inch design, making it good for either desktops or laptops. It also has sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s and AES-256 bit hardware encryption.

Buy Crucial SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $90

Satechi Mother's Day sale

Satechi's Mother's Day sale is going on now and you can get 15 percent off site-wide when you use the code FORMOM at checkout. Satechi has a number of of good accessories and work-from-home gadgets that your mom might find useful, including the USB-C magnetic charging dock for Apple Watch and the compact backlit Bluetooth keyboard.

Shop Satechi Mother's Day sale

Arturia Pigments 3

Pigments is one of the most flexible soft synths out there. And it only got better with the recent update to version three. The upgrade is free for existing customers, but if you haven't snagged Arturia's flagship VST yet now is a great time to celebrate the release of Pigments 3 the company has slashed the price in half to just $99. And it's throwing in the Spectrum Sound Pack for free, which will retail for $99 after the sale ends on May 13th.

Buy Pigments 3 at Arturia - $99

