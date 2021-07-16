This week's best deals: $40 off Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon kicked off this week with a sale on its kids-focused tablets, speakers and other devices. Parents looking to replace old slabs or gift their kids new ones can still get Fire Kids Pro tablets for less, including the new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $130. Also, the base Mac Mini M1 remains discounted to $600 and the well-loved Google Pixel 4 smartphone is still half off at B&H Photo, coming in at $400. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Amazon Kids devices

Amazon's latest sale on Fire Kids tablets and other child-friendly gadgets is still ongoing. The new Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is down to $60, while a bundle that includes an Echo Dot Kids Edition and an Echo Glow smart lamp is only $55. And if you'd rather encourage your child to read more, the Kindle Kids Edition is on sale for $70.

Buy Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon - $90 Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon - $130

Buy Echo Glow at Amazon - $20 Buy Echo Dot Kids + Echo Glow at Amazon - $55

Buy Echo Show 5 Kids at Amazon - $80 Buy Echo Show 5 Kids + Echo Glow at Amazon - $95

Buy Kindle Kids Edition at Amazon - $70

Mac Mini M1

Apple's Mac Mini M1 is down to $600 thanks to an automatically applied coupon that knocks $59 off the sale price. In addition to the M1 chipset, you're also getting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in this model. If you've wanted to upgrade your aging desktop to something more modern and powerful, this is a good option.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon - $600

AirPods Max

The pink model of Apple's AirPods Max are down to a new all-time low of $466. The other colors are also on sale, but for $479. We gave these headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, good ANC, reliable controls and solid battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $466

10.2-inch iPad

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is still on sale for $299, or $30 off its normal price. It's arguably the best iPad for new tablet owners and we liked its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $299

MacBook Air M1

The latest MacBook Air M1 is down to $899 at Amazon, or $100 off its regular price. It's one of the best laptops for most people, and the M1 chipset only makes it a better buy. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $899

Acer Chromebook Flip 713

The new Acer Chromebook Flip 713 is on sale for $619 at Best Buy, which is $80 off its normal price. While still pricey for a Chromebook, this is a high-end model that has enough power to be some people's daily driver. We gave it a score fo 85 for its sold performance, good keyboard and trackpad and excellent display.

Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy - $619

Google Pixel 4

Those looking for a budget smartphone can grab the Google Pixel 4 for $400, or half off its original price. If you can live with a two-year-old handset, you'll still get a well-powered smartphone with a great camera experience and a smooth display.

Buy Pixel 4 (64GB) at B&H - $400

Jabra Elite 85h

Jabra's solid Elite 85h wireless headphones are down to $150 right now, or $100 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 84 for their custom EQ and ANC modes, attractive and comfortable design and insane 36-hour battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 85h at Amazon - $150

GOG.com French Touch sale

GOG.com is offering up to 90 percent off games by French developers through July 19. The sale includes Steel Division 2 for $13.59, Warhammer: Chaosbane for $9, Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition for $6.24 and more. Plus, if you sign up for GOG's newsletter through July 17, you can claim a free copies of Syberia I and II in a new giveaway.

Shop French Touch sale at GOG.com

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

The Thermapen Mk4 has been discounts to $69 as ThermoWorks makes room for the new Thermapen One thermometer. The Mk4 is the best instant-read thermometer we've used so far —the backlit display makes it easy to read in almost any situation and the display rotates depending on how you're holding the pen. Plus, you never have to remember to turn it off because the pen automatically turns on when you pick it up and will shut off after some time of no use.

If you're on a tight budget, an open-box sale on the ThermoPop thermometer just started and it knocks the price of most colors down to $25. It doesn't have as many "smart" features as the Thermapen Mk4, but it's still a solid food thermometer with a splash-proof design and the ability to provide readings in 3 to 4 seconds.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks - $69 Buy ThermoPop at ThermoWorks - $25

Eero 6 WiFi system

The Eero 6 three-pack with one router and two extenders has returned to its Prime Day price of $181 — but at Best Buy rather than Amazon. This system supports WiFi speeds up to 500 Mbps and can cover p to 5,000 square feet. Plus, it has a Zigbee smart home home built in, so you can use it as the starting point for the smart home system you want to create.

Buy Eero 6 (3 pack) at Best Buy - $181

Virgin Galactic sweepstakes

In Omaze's latest giveaway, you can win two seats on one of the first Virgin Galactic flights to space. In addition, you'll go on a tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico with Richard Branson. You don't have to pay to enter, but funds from all paid entries will support Space for Humanity, an organization that hopes to make space more accessible for all.

Enter to win at Omaze

Gaming PC sweepstakes

Omaze is giving away another $20,000 to build your ultimate gaming PC. This sweepstakes is free to enter, but funds donated with purchased entries will benefit Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

Enter to win at Omaze

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New tech deals

HomePod Mini

Through July 19, B&H Photo has Apple's HomePod Mini speaker for $90, or $10 off its normal price. It's not a huge discount, but it's a good one on a gadget that rarely goes on sale. Aside from a few exclusive Costco discounts, this is one of the best prices we've seen on the HomePod Mini. We gave it a score of 84 for its solid audio quality, attractive and compact design, stereo mode when two are paired together and Siri smarts.

Buy HomePod Mini at B&H Photo - $90

Tidal free trial

Through the end of August, new Tidal users can get a three-month free trial of either Premium of HiFi subscription tiers. Premium is Tidal's basic music service that normally costs $10 per month, while the HiFi tier includes high fidelity and master sound quality audio and typically costs $20 per month.

Get Tidal free trial

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit's Charge 4 tracker is back down to its record-low price of $100. If the smartwatch life isn't for you, this might be a good fit because it does a good job marrying fitness tracking with handy smart features. We gave it a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 4 at Amazon - $100

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds are down to $180 again, or $50 off their normal price. These are some of our favorite wireless earbuds thanks to their powerful ANC, comfortable size and long battery life. If you can live without the wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite 75t in gold beige are down to $113 right now, too.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $180 Buy Jabra Elite 75t at Amazon - $113

Nest Hub + Nest Audio bundle

A bundle including Google's Nest Hub and the Nest Audio smart speaker is only $139 on eBay, or $60 off what they would be if you purchased them separately. If you already rely on the Google Assistant for all your voice commands, this bundle is an affordable way to expand your smart home with a few solid, Assistant-friendly devices.

Buy Nest Hub + Nest Audio bundle at eBay - $139

Echo Dot + Tile bundle

Amazon has a bundle including the latest Echo Dot plus a four pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers for $80, which is $40 off its normal price. The Echo Dot is a handy smart speaker to have in your home if you use Alexa to control smart home devices, set timers and alarms and more, and Tile's trackers make it easier to keep track of your keys, bags and other belongings.

Buy Echo Dot + Tile bundle at Amazon - $80

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a good sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for only $89 for the first two years, which comes out to $44.50 per year — and an additional summer promotion adds three free months on top of that. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Sign up for NordVPN (two years) - $89

