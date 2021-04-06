This week's best deals: $30 off Apple's 10.2-inch iPad and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We're looking forward to Father's Day later this month and if you're planning for it early, our gift guide plus a number of leftover Memorial Day deals can help you get dad something great. Both Apple's 10.2-inch iPad and its high-end AirPods Max headphones are on sale, plus Samsung's T7 portable SSD is $20 off. Samsung's still offering an impressive deal on its new Galaxy Chromebook 2 and the Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones remain at a record low of $149. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

10.2-inch iPad

Engadget

The entry-level iPad remains on sale for $299 at Amazon and Walmart. It's been hovering at this sale price for a while, so now's a good time to grab one before the next price hike back to $330. We like the 8th-gen iPad for its fast processor, nice display, good battery life and support for the first-gen Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad at Amazon - $299 Buy iPad at Walmart - $299

AirPods Max

Billy Steele/Engadget

AirPods Max are $30 off right now, bringing them down to $520. While not a huge discount, these headphones haven't really seen a good sale since their debut at the end of last year. We gave them a score of 84 for their excellent sound and ANC, handy features with the H1 chip and solid battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $520 Buy AirPods Max at B&H Photo - $520

Mac Mini M1

Engadget

Apple's latest Mac Mini with the M1 chip is down to $600 at Amazon thanks to an automatically applied coupon. It's a good option for anyone with an aging Mac Mini as it provides the same basic design along with a decent performance boost thanks to the new M1 chipset.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $600

Samsung T7 SSD

Samsung

Samsung's 500GB T7 portable drive is still on sale for $80, or $20 off its normal price. The T-family of SSDs has been a favorite for their compact, metal designs and speedy performance. We also appreciate that they come with USB-C and USB-A cables in the box, so you can use it regardless of which connectors your computer may (or may not) have. The T7 has read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, and dynamic thermal guide technology prevents the device from overheating.

Buy Samsung T7 at Amazon - $80

Amazon Fire TV sale

Nicole Lee / Engadget

You can still snag a number of Fire TV devices for less right now. The Fire TV Cube is on sale for $100, and it's the device to get if you're looking for the most powerful and versatile of Amazon's streaming gadgets. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $40 and the more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite has been discounted to $25.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $100 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $25

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Samsung's discount on the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is still ongoing, which means you can save up to $200 on the laptop. The Celeron-powered model is down to $450 while the Core i3 version is just $500. We gave the Galaxy Chromebook 2 a score of 82 for its sleek design, impressive screen and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung starting at $450

Beats Solo Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Beats Solo Pro are down to a new all-time low of $149 at Amazon, and that's over $150 off their normal price. These cans earned a score of 81 from us for their excellent sound quality, improved design, good ANC and hands-free Siri control.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Amazon - $149

Surface Pro 7 bundle

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is on sale for $699 at Best Buy, and this model has a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's not the most powerful machine you could get, but those specs make it a more than capable on-the-go or secondary device.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $699

Fitbit Charge 4

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Fitbit's Charge 4 tracker has been discounted to $100, which is $50 off its regular price. If you only want a wearable to track workouts, including outdoor runs, and you're not concerned with having the latest smartwatch style, this is a good option for you. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay feature and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 4 at Amazon - $100

75-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV

Vizio

This massive Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV remains $200 off, bringing it down to about $1,499. It provides active full array backlighting with 240 local dimming zones, 120Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience, plus Vizio's SmartCast operating system, which gives you access to most major streaming services.

Buy 75-inch Vizio P-Series at Amazon - $1,498 Buy 75-inch Vizio P-Series at Best Buy - $1,499

Omaze PC sweepstakes

Omaze

Through June 10, Omaze has an ongoing sweepstakes in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Enter to win at Omaze

New tech deals

PlayStation Plus subscription

Sony's pre-E3 sale knocks 25 percent off a year of PlayStation Plus, bringing your total cost down to $45. The subscription gives you access to online multiplayer gaming, new monthly games, exclusive discounts and more.

Buy PlayStation Plus (1 year) at Sony - $45

Audible subscription

Prime members can get 50 percent off their first four months of Audible, bringing the price down to about $28. This is one of Amazon's early Prime Day promotions that's exclusively available to Prime members, and it's a decent sale on the reigning king of audiobook subscription services.

Buy Audible (4 months) at Amazon - $28

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our current favorite cans, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are down to $298 at Amazon. While not an all-time low, this is a decent sale that slashes $50 off their normal price. They earned a score of 94 from us for their excellent sound and ANC quality, automatic pausing when you speak and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $298

Anker Soundcore Q30 ANC headphones

The black version of these over-ear, ANC wireless headphones from Anker are down to $60 when you apply an on-page, $20 coupon to your order. They're the updated version of the Soundcore Q20 wireless headphones that we've recommended in the past as solid budget ANC cans. The Q30 adds three modes of active noise-cancellation plus custom EQ control via a companion app.

Buy Soundcore Q30 at Amazon - $60

Anker 18W charging bundle

If you've needed new charging accessories for your iPhone, this bundle from Anker is down to a record low of $16 thanks to an on-page coupon. It includes a MFi-certified, three-foot USB-C to Lightning cable along with an 18W USB-C fast charger, and together, those accessories can power-up your iPhone from 0 to 50-percent in only a half hour.

Buy Anker 18W charging bundle at Amazon - $16

