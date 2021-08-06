All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We're steadily moving through August, and that means more summer deals are popping up all over. If you've got your eye on a pair of new high-end headphones, we've seen Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling over-ears fall back to $278, while Jabra's long-lasting Elite 85h model have returned to a budget-friendly $150. If better internet connectivity is what you're after, Amazon has dropped the three-pack of Google's WiFi mesh system to $150, providing a stronger WiFi network across a much larger area inside (and potentially outside) your home. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Engadget

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones often bounce up and down in price, so if you missed previous deals on them you're in luck. The wireless over-ears are back down to the $278 we saw in the Spring, a solid $72 saving on their typical price of $350.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

Jabra Elite 85h

Engadget

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones are back down to a low of $150 at Amazon, which is around $100 off their normal price. They earned a score of 84 from us for their custom EQ and ANC modes, comfortable and attractive design and impressive battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones at Amazon - $150

Google WiFi

Google

Families who are still largely working and studying at home might find that their WiFi network is feeling the strain, especially if someone's setup is far away from the router. If you're on the lookout for an upgrade, it may be worth considering the Google WiFi mesh system. A three-pack of nodes currently costs $150 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen to date on the most recent model, which debuted in October at a price of $199 for the three-pack.

Buy Google WiFi (three-pack) at Amazon - $150

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen)

Amazon

Amazon's first-gen Echo Show 5 has hovered around the $45 mark for the past week, but you've had to be quick to secure it from different retailers. If you missed the chance to get the Alexa-powered smart display at a discount, though, now's your chance to get one: It's available for $45 again at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for the device, where it's been selling for around $50 these past months.

Buy Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) at Amazon - $45

Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB)

The Mac Mini M1 with extra storage is back down to $799 right now, offering a saving of $100. This is a great time to pick up the latest Mac Mini if you've wanted to upgrade your desktop to something more powerful that's also compact enough to fit into most desk setups.

MacBook Air M1

The latest MacBook Air M1 with 512GB of storage continues to maintain the low price we saw last week, meaning you can still grab it for $1,099. It's one of the best laptops for most people, and it's a great option for students going back to school. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,099

