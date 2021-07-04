Marvel's 'What If...?' series debuts August 11th on Disney+

The animated show will feature new stories involving Black Panther, Doctor Strange and others.
What if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger before one of his own weapons set him on the path to becoming Iron Man? That’s one of many hypothetical scenarios Marvel’s new animated series What If…? will answer when it debuts next month on Disney+. The first episode will hit the streaming platform on August 11th, with subsequent episodes to follow every Wednesday.

In development since at least 2019, What If...? is the fourth original Marvel series to make its way to Disney+ since the release of WandaVision at the start of the year. It’s also the first animated project to come out of the Marvel cinematic universe. That means many of the actors most closely associated with the MCU are reprising their roles, including Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final performance as T’Challa.

