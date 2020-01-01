Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: John Lamparski via Getty Images

What's on TV: 'Hamilton,' 'Baby-Sitter's Club' and 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Also: Formula 1 is back, plus Marvel's Iron Man VR makes its debut.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson attend "Hamilton" Opening Night at The Public Theater on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson attend "Hamilton" Opening Night at The Public Theater on February 17, 2015 in New York City. John Lamparski via Getty Images

This week Disney+ will finally bring another highly-anticipated debut to bear as it starts streaming Hamilton, captured on stage starring the original cast. Meanwhile Netflix has a slew of programming lined up including the first season of its Baby-Sitters Club show, and the premiere of its new Unsolved Mysteries series, and the premiere of a horror series, Ju-on: Origins that ties into The Grudge movies.

However, I’m most looking forward to a new Hannibal Buress comedy special, Miami Nights, that will premiere Friday on YouTube. I saw the show live when it was taped, and can’t wait to see it again. Also, the Formula 1 racing series is back in action this weekend as drivers head to Austria so they can get the season started. For gamers, there’s the VR Iron Man game on PS4, while late-night hosts Desus & Mero kick off a new schedule on Showtime.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Come and See (Criterion)

  • John Lewis: Good Trouble (VOD)

  • Patty Hearst

  • Narrow Margin

  • Airplane!

  • Marvel's Iron Man VR (PS4)

  • Clash Force (Xbox One, Switch)

  • Hunting Simulator 2 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC)

  • The Otterman Empire (Xbox One, Switch, PC)

  • Demolish and Build (Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Adu, Netflix, 3 AM

  • BNA: Brand New Animal (Part 2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Homemade, Netflix, 3 AM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Barry Brewer: Chicago, I'm Home, CW, 9 PM

  • All on the Line, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Welcome to Chechnya, HBO, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • Dirty John, USA, 10 PM

  • The Genetic Detective (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Unsolved Mysteries (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Deadwind (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sotto Il Sole di Riccione, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Road to Race Day, Crackle, 3 AM

  • Say I Do (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Game On!, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof, CW, 9 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • American Soul, BET, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Doom Patrol, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Warrior Nun (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Thiago Ventura: Pokas, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Adventure Time, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM

  • Council of Dads (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM

  • Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Baby-Sitters Club (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hamilton, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Hanna (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Ju-on: Origins (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Desperados, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Regular Heroes (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • The iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM

  • Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights, YouTube, 9 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Trackers, Cinemax, 10 PM

Saturday

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM

  • German Cup Soccer: Final, ESPN2, 1:55 PM

  • Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC, 8 PM

  • Super Rugby, ESPN2, 11:30 PM

Sunday 

  • F1 Austrian GP, ESPN2, 9 AM

  • Brickyard 400, Fox, 4 PM

  • Black Monday, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Hightown, Starz, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

  • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM

  • Snowpiercer, TNT, 9 PM

  • Laurel Canyon, Epix, 9 PM

  • Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM

  • Outcry (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM

  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark, HBO, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • Beecham House, PBS, 10 PM

  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM

  • Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

