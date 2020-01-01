What's on TV: 'Hamilton,' 'Baby-Sitter's Club' and 'Unsolved Mysteries'

This week Disney+ will finally bring another highly-anticipated debut to bear as it starts streaming Hamilton, captured on stage starring the original cast. Meanwhile Netflix has a slew of programming lined up including the first season of its Baby-Sitters Club show, and the premiere of its new Unsolved Mysteries series, and the premiere of a horror series, Ju-on: Origins that ties into The Grudge movies.

However, I’m most looking forward to a new Hannibal Buress comedy special, Miami Nights, that will premiere Friday on YouTube. I saw the show live when it was taped, and can’t wait to see it again. Also, the Formula 1 racing series is back in action this weekend as drivers head to Austria so they can get the season started. For gamers, there’s the VR Iron Man game on PS4, while late-night hosts Desus & Mero kick off a new schedule on Showtime.